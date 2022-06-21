iPhone 14 launch expected in September: 10 things we already know about it

There's still time for the iPhone 14 series to release but tipsters have no patience. Ever since the launch of the iPhone 13 last year, rumours and leaks about the next iPhone model dubbed the iPhone 14 have been making rounds on the internet. So much so, that we already know almost everything about the iPhone 14.

From the display, the camera, the processor, and many others, here's everything we know about the iPhone 14 so far.

-The iPhone 14 is expected to launch very soon. As early as September. Some past reports said that the iPhone 14 launch could be delayed due to constant lockdown in China amid the rising COVID cases in the country. But, some of the recent reports suggest that the iPhone 14 launch is on time. The next-generation iPhones are expected to go official in the second week of September. The specific date hasn't been revealed yet.

-This year too, Apple will launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 14 series. These models include the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14, just like the iPhone 13, is said to come packed with a 6.1-inch display but with an AMOLED panel, for the very first time.

-So, this year there will not be a 'mini' model or the iPhone 14 mini. Though Apple hasn't revealed details related to the discontinuation of the iPhone mini model, industry analysts suggest that the company plans to discontinue the mini model because it impacted the sales of the iPhone SE models.

-The iPhone 14 mini will be replaced with the iPhone 14 Max, which is expected to pack certain features from the Pro models but at an affordable price point.

-As far as the iPhone 14 is concerned, it is expected to sport minimal yet significant upgrades over the iPhone 13. Apple unveiled the iPhone 13 series during its last year's fall event.

-One of the major upgrades we could see is in the camera department. The iPhone 14 is expected to sport a dual rear camera system, but the sensors are said to be larger than those of the iPhone 13. This simply means that the upcoming iPhone will be capable of capturing better low-light photos. Apple has already refined low-light photography with the iPhone 13 and with the upcoming iPhone model, the company plans to take the experience to the next level.

-The battery performance will also see a slight improvement. Over the years, iPhone users have always complained about the battery performance, but the company resolved the issue to some extent with the iPhone 13. Now, with the upcoming iPhone 14, the Cupertino-based tech giant plans to improve the battery life even further.

-The iPhone 14 is expected to be slightly more powerful than the iPhone 13. There's a slight confusion in this department. Some reports suggest that the upcoming iPhone 14 will use the existing A15 Bionic chip, while other reports hint at the coming of the A16 Bionic chipset.

-The design is going to be more or less the same as the iPhone 13, besides the larger sensors. Reports suggest that the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max will sport a wide-notched display, but the Pro models will offer a pill-shaped design.

-In terms of pricing, the iPhone 14 is tipped to be priced around the same as the iPhone 13. This simply means that the iPhone 14, just like the iPhone, will also launch at a starting price of $799. In India, the iPhone 13 was launched at a price of Rs 79,990 and the same could be the case for the iPhone 14 as well.

