iPhone 14 launch expected in September, should you wait or go for the iPhone 13?

Even though Apple hasn't confirmed anything specific about the iPhone 14 series yet, rumours and leaks have revealed almost all crucial details about the upcoming iPhone models. Apple fans are eagerly waiting for the iPhone 14, but the question is: Is the upcoming iPhone worth the wait? Or should one go for the iPhone 13? Let's try to answer this in this article.

Of late, consumers in India are moving to the iOS ecosystem and the reason behind this is the aggressive pricing that iPhone models are available at in the country. Apple in India has partnered with various e-commerce and financial platforms to offer iPhones at a cheaper price.

Launched last year, the iPhone 13 is currently available at a much lower price. The iPhone 13 was launched at a retail price of Rs 79,900 for the 128GB storage model. The 256GB and 512GB storage models come at Rs 89,900 and Rs Rs 1,09,900, respectively.

Various online retail platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, iStore, and Croma are selling the iPhone 13 for a much lower price. For instance, on Amazon, the iPhone model is available for as low as around Rs 60,000 including the exchange offer.

So, should you buy the iPhone 13?

For the discounted price, it totally makes sense to get the iPhone 13. The model offers a long-lasting battery, an improved pair of cameras when compared to the iPhone 12, the latest software updates, and powerful performance. The iPhone 13 is powered by Apple's latest A15 Bionic chipset paired with at least 128GB storage, going up to 512GB of storage. With the iPhone 13, the tech giant no longer offers a 64GB storage model, which is a decision that the company should have taken a long time back.

The iPhone 13 cameras are also best in class and one of the improved sensors in any model yet. On the rear panel, it includes a dual 12-megapixel sensor coupled with an LED flash. The front shooter sits inside the wide notch on the front. As far as the overall camera performance is concerned, the iPhone 13 clicks stunning pictures in almost all lighting conditions, including in areas where the light is limited. The front sensor performance, though, could have been better, we believe. Read the iPhone 13 review here.

Coming to whether you should buy the iPhone 13 or not, for the discounted price it is a great deal. If you own an old iPhone model, say the iPhone 7 or iPhone 8, it makes sense to buy the iPhone 13 right now. However, if you can wait for a few more months, the iPhone 13 will get slightly cheaper once Apple releases the iPhone 14 later this year. Well, that's usually the pattern that Apple follows every year. Following the launch of the iPhone 13, Apple cut the price of the iPhone 12 and also the iPhone 11.

Or wait for the iPhone 14?

Considering all the rumours and leaks circulating on the internet, the iPhone 14 will be a slight upgrade to the iPhone 13. The upgrades are likely to be in terms of cameras, battery and performance. So, if you can't wait until September, which is when the iPhone 14 is likely to launch, go for the iPhone 13.

Apple is expected to unveil four new models under the iPhone 14 series, including the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. All four models are tipped to come with an A16 Bionic chip, iOS 16, and better battery and camera performance when compared to their predecessors.

In terms of pricing, the iPhone 14 is expected to start at $799, roughly around Rs 62,000. However, in India, the phone is expected to be priced slightly higher due to customs duty and GST. Some rumours suggest that the price of the iPhone 14 in India will be similar to that of the iPhone 13's launch price at Rs 79,900.