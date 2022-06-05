iPhone 14 launch: Few major upgrades it may bring over iPhone 13

Apple is expected to unveil four new models under the upcoming iPhone 14 series, including the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. These iPhone models are expected to go official in the month of September as usual. A specific launch timeline hasn't been revealed yet but rumours and leaks suggest that the iPhone 14 series will go official around the second week of September.

Ahead of the launch, a lot has been revealed about the upcoming iPhone models. Most importantly, there will be no mini model this year. Instead, the Cupertino-based tech giant will launch the iPhone 14 Max. It is said that the mini model impacted the iPhone SE series sales. The latest model in the series is the iPhone SE (2022), which was unveiled earlier this year.

There's already a lot of excitement around the iPhone 14. It is said that the iPhone 14 will feature minimal but significant improvements over the iPhone 13. As far as the pricing is concerned, iPhone 14 is likely to be similar to the iPhone 13. The other three models may see a price hike by $100. Notably, these are still rumours and unverified and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

With just a few months left for the iPhone 14 series to go official worldwide, here are a few major upgrades that the new iPhone model will bring over the iPhone 13.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13

Always-on display

As far as the rumours are concerned, the iPhone 14 series will be the first from the company to offer Always on display, which is already offered by several Android phone makers like OnePlus, among others. The screen size and resolution are said to be the same as the iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 is tipped to include a 6.1-inch Retina display with wide notch design as the predecessor. The Pro models, including the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to feature a pill shaped design, for the very first in an iPhone.

Larger sensors

The iPhone 13 was a big upgrade over the iPhone 12 in terms of cameras. The iPhone 14 is likely to bring further upgrades, especially in the low-light camera performance. As far as rumours and leaks are concerned, the iPhone 14 will include larger sensors when compared to the predecessor. The phone is tipped to feature two camera sensors on the rear panel and a single sensor on the front. With larger sensors coming in, we can expect the iPhone 14 to offer better low light camera performance when compared to the predecessor.

Longer battery life

One of the biggest upgrades that the iPhone 13 offered over the iPhone 12 was in the battery department. The Cupertino based tech giant upgraded the battery of the iPhone 13 in a way that it lasted for one full day with ease, which wasn't the case with previous iPhone models. Rumours and leaks suggest that the upcoming iPhone model will offer better battery life when compared to the predecessor. The iPhone 14 is also expected to start with 6GB RAM version.

Other details

These are some of the major upgrades that the iPhone 14 is expected to offer when compared to the iPhone 13. In terms of performance, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max are expected to be powered by the same processor as the iPhone 13 series, A15 Bionic chip. The Pro models - iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max - are expected to come packed with A16 Bionic, which is just expected to be a slight upgrade over the predecessor.

In terms of pricing, the iPhone 14 is likely to be priced similar to the iPhone 13, which launched at $799, roughly around Rs 62,000. In India, the iPhone 13 starts for around Rs 79,900.

