iPhone 14 launch in 2022: Design, features, India price, and everything we know so far

While Apple is busy gearing up for the launch of the iPhone 13 series on September 14, renders of the iPhone 14 are out. Yes, you heard it right. Just a week ahead of the iPhone 13's arrival, a popular tipster has showcased the iPhone 14. The smartphone in the picture, alleged to be iPhone 14 Pro Max appears in a different avatar with some major design changes. Most important of all being the inclusion of a punch-hole notch display. Meaning the notch may see a departure on next year's model.

Another notable change is on the rear panel, where the huge camera bump has disappeared, and now we can see a completely flat camera module with triple rear cameras. The tipster also mentions that the iPhone 14 might get a tad thicker due to removing the camera bump and the addition of a bigger battery. Apart from this, Apple is expected to borrow a few elements from the iPhone 4. This includes the titanium metal frame and round volume buttons. While that was a brief introduction to next year's iPhone 14, we have more to share with you, so let's get started.

iPhone 14 specs and features

--In a massive leak, popular tipster Jon Prosser revealed the iPhone 14 a week ahead of iPhone 13's official launch event. The device showcased by Prosser isn't starkly different from iPhone 12 or the upcoming iPhone 13, but it appears to bring a few important changes. First, the smartphone gets an almost bezel-less display with a hole-punch cutout. Meaning we can expect to see a notch-less iPhone next year. But it's unlikely that Apple will kill Face-ID. Instead, it is said to place the Face-ID module under the display. This could be a monumental change as iPhones have been carrying the notch since iPhone X.

iPhone 14 Pro Max front, rear and side panel revealed (Photo: Jon Prosser, FPT YouTube video)

--Apple is supposed to trim down the notch on the iPhone 13 models. So we are guessing this is a step forward towards the notchless future of iPhones. While Jon mentioned that iPhone 14 might get a notch-less display, he wasn't sure if the change would be made on all the models. It's worth noting that the model revealed in the youtube video is the iPhone 14 Pro Max. So the feature may remain exclusive for the top-end models.

--Moving further, the leaker stated that there would be no camera bump on iPhone 14. The current iPhones possess huge camera bumps, which is supposed to remain true for the upcoming iPhone 13 models. In the renders, we can see the camera module sitting flush with the phone's rear panel. This change could increase the width of the iPhone 14, Prosser claims. Other than that, iPhone 14 can be seen with titanium metal rails and round volume buttons. The design is clearly reminiscent of the iPhone 4 that launched back in 2010.

--We had previously heard that Apple might go completely port-less or introduce USB-C in the future iPhones. But renders suggest that Apple will stick with the lightning port even for the iPhone 14. So users might have to wait for a few more iterations for this tech to be brought to the iPhones.

iPhone 14 Pro Max with no camera bump

--The hardware details of the iPhone 14 are currently unavailable. However, a previous leak from acclaimed Apple analyst Ming-Chu Kuo stated that the iPhone 14 lineup would consist of 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Phones. Meaning, Apple could ditch the iPhone 14 mini. He further added that Pro models might feature a new 48-megapixel primary camera, which can output 12MP pixel binned images. This camera could be capable of shooting 8K videos.

--The iPhone 14 leak may give us an early look at what next year's iPhone may look like. However, readers should take this with a pinch of salt as this leak could turn out to be fake entirely. While there are also chances that this may hold true for the 2022 iPhone, considering Prosser's past track record with Apple-related leaks. The best example of this is the AirTags.

iPhone 14 launch (expected)

Apple hasn't yet introduced the iPhone 13, and we have seen a full-blown leak of the iPhone 14. Meaning we are almost a year away from the launch of the 2022 iPhones. While it's too early to predict the launch date of the iPhone 14. We can expect it to arrive next year in September, around the same time as the iPhone 13.

iPhone 14 India Price (expected)

Much like the launch date, there's no information about the pricing of the iPhone 14. However, we can expect a price bump considering the suggested changes. The base variant of the iPhone 12 goes for Rs 79,990, so the price of the iPhone 14 may go up to Rs 89,990.