iPhone 14 launch next year: Specs, features, India price, and everything we know so far

There hasn't been a lot of time since the iPhone 13 arrived, and we have already seen multiple leaks around it. The upcoming iPhone 14 is supposed to get some big incremental changes. To begin with, the iPhone 14 may ditch the notch completely and ship with a punch-hole display. It may get a completely flat rear panel with no bump. Plus, we may see a camera hardware upgrade with a 48-megapixel primary shooter. Like every new iPhone, the iPhone 14 will get a new chipset. But it's uncertain if it will be based on a 3nm or a 4nm manufacturing process. In another interesting change, Apple may bring the long-rumoured portless design to the iPhone 14. While that was a brief description of the upcoming iPhone 14, we have more details to share with you. So let's get started.

iPhone 14: Specs and features

--The iPhone 13 lineup brought a total of four devices - iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple launched the iPhone 13 mini despite iPhone 12 mini's poor sales performance. But it's possible that Apple may choose to scrape the mini model next year. In place of that, the brand could bring a larger iPhone 14 Plus or Max model. So we may see two regular 6.1 inch iPhones and two 6.7 inch iPhones.

--On the design front, iPhone 14 may see some big changes. Popular analyst Mark Gurman claims that the next iPhone will see "a complete redesign". According to him, "Apple's engineers were working behind the scenes on bigger things that will take more time". Therefore, we are likely to see bigger changes on the iPhone 14 as compared to the current-gen iPhone 13.

--One of the biggest changes on the iPhone 14 could be the removal of the notch. Apple downsized the notch on the iPhone 13, and leaks suggest it might completely get rid of the notch on iPhone 14. Renders released by Jon Prosser reveal that a centred punch-hole camera could replace the notch. Now the question arises as to what happens to the Face ID sensors. A few rumours suggest that the sensors will be placed under the OLED panel. It is being said that if Apple goes for an under-display Face-ID, it will be limited to the Pro models.

iPhone 14 concept render, Photo- Jon Prosser

--Jon Prosser's video showcased the iPhone 14 in a design reminiscent of the iPhone 4. The device was seen featuring flat sides with rounded volume and mute buttons. It is supposed that the sides will be made out of titanium while the rear will have a glass finish. The rear panel is expected to be completely flat with no camera bump. The iPhone 13 series models carry huge camera bumps, but that may not be the case with the iPhone 14 lineup. Prosser says that Apple will compensate for the camera bump by making the iPhone 14 thicker.

--We had also heard about the inclusion of Touch-ID on the iPhone 14. However, a recent report from Ming-Chi Kuo states that Apple may not be able to bring under-display Touch-ID until 2023. As per Kuo, Apple has made "lower than expected development progress" to integrate Touch-ID into the display. Thus, we may see Touch-ID fused into the power button similar to what we saw on the iPad Air and iPad mini.

--Leaks suggest that Apple may choose to bring a 120Hz refresh rate to all the iPhone 14 models. However, a report from Elec stated at least one of the iPhone 14 models would get a 60Hz LTPS panel. Big improvements are also expected in the camera department. According to Kuo, the front-facing camera will get an improved auto-focus feature. On the flip side, the rear camera will get an upgraded 48-megapixel primary sensor up from the 12-megapixel sensor.

--The iPhones get an improved chipset every year. So we expect to see a better chipset on the iPhone 14 too. There are conflicting reports about the manufacturing process of the next-generation chipset. Some reports claim it will be based on a 4nm manufacturing process, while others mention a 3nm manufacturing process. That said, a more recent report has denied the inclusion of a 3nm chipset on the iPhone 13.

--iPhones have been long rumoured to move to a completely portless design. It was supposed that Apple would bring that change to iPhone 13, but that didn't happen. So it's possible that the brand will go completely wireless with the iPhone 14.

iPhone 14 launch date and India Price

Apple has been pretty consistent with the launch of the iPhones. The latest iPhone 13 was launched on September 14 around its usual launch date. So we can expect to see the iPhone 14 around the same time next year.

Currently, there's no information about the pricing of the iPhone 14. But we are guessing that the price will remain static for the upcoming models. For reference, the base variant of the iPhone 13 with 128GB of storage is set at Rs 79,990.