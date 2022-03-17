iPhone 14 leaks, release date and everything else you need to know about the upcoming series

No matter how far the iPhone 14 series is from its launch date, the rumors and speculations about the specifications and design of the smartphones have picked up the pace. The latest piece of rumors suggests that the iPhone 14 series will include four models but will skip the mini version this time. The Cupertino giant is expected to introduce a Max version instead of the iPhone 14 Mini. Apple is also believed to introduce two different chipsets this time.

iPhone 14 Pro design and specifications

The latest leak has dropped major hints about the design of the iPhone 14 Pro. 91Mobiles have got their hands on the CAD renders of the iPhone 14 Pro. The renders reveal that Apple will do away with the bathtub notch in the iPhone 14 Pro. The phone could feature a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout and another tinier cutout right beside it. The cutouts will house the selfie camera and the Face ID sensors. The display will feature very thin bezels which are expected to be symmetrical. The power button will be placed on the right, whereas the volume rockers and sim tray will be placed on the left side. The speaker grille, a microphone, and a lighting port for charging are placed at the bottom.

Moving to the rear panel, the iPhone 14 Pro features a design similar to the iPhone 13 Pro. The gigantic camera module can be seen with three large camera sensors along with an LED flashlight, a microphone, and a LiDAR sensor. The renders show that the iPhone 14 has 5G Antenna cutouts all around.

As far as the display size is concerned, the iPhone 14 Pro will stick to the same 6.1-inch OLED display size as the iPhone 13 Pro. It is also expected to be powered by the A16 Bionic chipset coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. The iPhone 14 Vanilla models are expected to be powered by the A15 Bionic SoC. In the camera department, the iPhone 14 Pro is expected to come with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

iPhone 14 design and specifications

No major design overhaul is expected in the iPhone 14. It will feature the same design as the iPhone 12 with flat edges. Reports say that the iPhone 14 could house a mute button and volume buttons on the edges, similar to the iPhone 4. The iPhone 14 sides could be made up of titanium, whereas the rear panel is expected to feature a satin-like finish.

The reports suggest that iPhone 14 cameras will not protrude from the rear panel but it is expected to sit flush at the back. It is also expected to get rid of a display notch. It may feature a single circular camera cutout and a pill-shaped cutout alongside to house the Face ID sensor as well as the selfie camera.

The iPhone 14 will reportedly come with a 6.1-inch display and will retain the 120Hz refresh rate. However, an Elec report had previously claimed that one of the four iPhone 14 models will have an LTPS display. That means the base might not get a faster refresh rate and stick to the standard 60Hz display.

In the camera department, the iPhone 14 may not come with any major upgrades as it is expected to feature the same 12-megapixel camera sensors that is present in the previous iPhone models, including the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and the iPhone 13. The pro models are expected to get a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

iPhone 14 release date and expected price

Apple is far away from announcing a release date for the iPhone 14 series, but if we look at the previous trends, the iPhone 14 will be launched in September 2022. However, the reports suggest that the iPhone 14 has entered into trail production.