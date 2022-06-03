iPhone 14 likely to be powered by the same processor as the iPhone 13

The iPhone 14 series is expected to go official later this year, possibly sometime around the month of September. No specific date has been revealed yet but rumours suggest that it could be around the second week of the month. Earlier, it was rumoured that all four iPhone 14 models will be powered by A16 bionic chipset but a new report from TrendForce suggests a different story.

As per the new report, the two cheaper models will be powered by A15 Bionic chip that also runs the entire iPhone 13 series. These models include the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max. The report noted, "unlike prior offerings, only the latest processors are employed in the Pro series." This suggests that the Pro models consisting of the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will run on Apple's next generation chip, A16 Bionic, which is likely to have a slight upgrade over the predecessor.

It is said that the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max will be powered by A15 Bionic chip with more RAM and GPU power when compared to the iPhone 13. The reason behind this hardware decision is likely due to industry-wide supply chain shortages and thus Apple facing issues in providing newer chip to lower-tier models.

iPhone 14 launch details

Apple is expected to launch four new models under the upcoming flagship series -- the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. As rumours suggest, Apple is ditching the mini model, and replacing it with iPhone 14 Max. Reports suggest that the mini model was impacting the sales of iPhone SE model, hence, the company has decided to remove the model one and for all.

Ahead of the official launch, several renders of the iPhone 14 series have leaked online. These renders suggest that the iPhone 14 and the 14 Max will include a wide notch and dual rear camera system. The Pro models are tipped to feature a pill shaped design on the front and triple camera sensors on the rear panel.

