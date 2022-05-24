iPhone 14 likely to feature a high-end front camera that will cost 3 times more

A new leak suggests that Apple now wants people to have a good high-end front-facing camera for an improved experience. A report from ET News claims that Apple has collaborated with LG Innotek and ditched a Chinese company to use a "high-end" camera lens on its phone. The report asserts that Apple also had some quality issues with the Chinese suppliers.

It is being said that the high-end camera components would cost Apple three times more than what it paid for the previous version. The report also reiterated that the iPhone 14's front camera will also get support for autofocus, which will be a first for the flagship phone. Apple is expected to announce as many as four models this year and all of them are said to have autofocus as well as a wider f/1.9 aperture for brighter shots.

This is something that analyst Ming Chi Kuo also claimed recently and asserted that this upgrade will offer better depth in Portrait shots. The addition of autofocus will also help improve focus during video calls. If reports are to be believed, LG Innotek has already started preparing for the mass production of the iPhone 14's front camera.

Apple is likely to increase prices of iPhone 14 series

Having said that, the cost of the upcoming iPhone 14 series will likely be much higher. Last year, the company launched the iPhone 13 at the same prices as the previous version. But, Apple is expected to increase the prices of the iPhone 14 series due to radical design changes and upgraded cameras that users will get.

This year, the company is reportedly planning to skip the mini model and introduce a new iPhone 14 Max model that might be aimed at those who want a bigger display and are not a fan of compact displays. Tipster AppleLeaksPro recently claimed that the price of the iPhone 14 could start from $799 (approximately Rs 62,020). For your reference, the iPhone 13 was made available in the US for $699, which is around Rs 54,260 when converted. In India, the flagship phone was launched with a price tag of Rs 79,900. So, the price will likely be higher than Rs 85,000.

The tipster suggested that the iPhone 14 Max could cost $ 899, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro may cost around $1099. The price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max might be $1,199. We will get to know about the official pricing when Apple will unveil it later this year.