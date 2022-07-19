iPhone 14 Max facing supply chain issues, release may delay by few weeks

iPhone 14 series is tipped to go official on September 13, but Apple hasn't confirmed anything officially yet. Ahead of the official launch, a lot has been revealed about the upcoming iPhone 14 series. The latest report suggests that the much-awaited iPhone 14 Max is facing supply chain issues.

This year, too, Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone models, including the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Among the four, the iPhone 14 Max is said to steal the show and that's because it will offer the goodness of Pro models at a relatively lower price point. The iPhone 14 Max will replace the mini model. In other words, there will not be any iPhone 14 mini this year.

iPhone 14 Max release delayed?

A new report coming from expert Ross Young suggests that the iPhone 14 Max production is running behind schedule, which also hints at a delayed release by just a few weeks. The launch, however, is expected to be scheduled on time. Reports suggest that Apple will unveil the iPhone 14 series in September.

The supply chain issue is said to be because this year there will be two large-sized iPhones. As per rumours, both iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with a 6.7-inch display. In one of the latest tweets, Young said that the iPhone 14 Max's display panel is "still way behind through August", while the Pro Max model remains unaffected.

iPhone 14 Max specifications (expected)

As far as past reports are concerned, the iPhone 14 Max will come with the same screen size as the Pro Max but there will be slight differences. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to come packed with Apple's ProMotion, which is the company's adjustable refresh rate technology and is used in the Pro models primarily. This hints that the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, while the iPhone 14 Max will come with a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

Previously leaked renders showed that the iPhone 14 Max will come with the usual wide notch and a larger screen with minimal bezels all around. Reports suggest that this year, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max will come with an A15 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 13 series, while the Pro models will come with the A16 Bionic chipset, which will also be just a minor upgrade over the predecessor.

In terms of cameras, the iPhone 14 Max will come packed with dual rear cameras wherein the sensors will be larger and click better low light photos. Some reports also suggest that the battery performance in the entire iPhone 14 lineup will be far better than the iPhone 13.

