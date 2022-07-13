iPhone 14 Max launch is expected in September, but release could be delayed

This year, Apple is expected to introduce a new model in the iPhone 14 series. But, it seems that the release of the iPhone 14 Max smartphone could get delayed for various reasons. Analyst Ross Young is suggesting on Twitter that Apple is facing production and supply chain issues, which means that the new variant might not be made available just after the launch of the devices if Apple fails to complete the set target before the launch. Here's everything you need to know.

The analyst is saying that the production of the new iPhone model is behind schedule because of supply chain issues. The panel shipments for the iPhone 14 Max are reportedly "way behind" and we are inching closer to the launch event. Young reported that the supply volumes of the iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphone are three times higher than the new model, which suggests that the supply volumes for the iPhone 14 Max are lagging behind by a big margin.

Several reports have claimed that both iPhones will have the same 6.7-inch screen size, but the panels will be different. The reason behind this is that only the Pro models will reportedly offer Apple's ProMotion displays, which is the company's adaptive refresh rate tech.

This is not the first time that reports of production issues have surfaced online. Popular analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities have reported about the same in the past.

Apple hasn't yet revealed the launch date of the iPhone 14 event, but it is widely expected to host it in September this year. The company is said to unveil four smartphones. It will reportedly ditch the mini model and announce a new iPhone 14 Max version. The rest will likely be the standard iPhone 14 model, a Pro version, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which will be the most expensive in the series.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives recently suggested that people should be prepared for the price hike as the production and component costs are rising for all consumer electronics makers, and Apple could decide to pass on the additional expense to the customers by offering the iPhone 14 series at a higher price range. He suggested that the price of the iPhone 14 series could be $100 higher compared to iPhone 13. It remains to be seen how Apple will price its 2022 iPhone as the cost of the iPhone 13 series is pretty high anyway for many users.

