iPhone 14 Max launching next month: 5 things we already know about it

If rumours and leaks are concerned, the iPhone 14 series will go official next month. This year too, Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhone models, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. While Apple is yet to officially confirm the iPhone 14, rumours have already revealed some of the key specifications and features of all four upcoming iPhone models.

The star of the Apple event is said to be not the iPhone 14 but the iPhone 14 Max. That's right. This year, as per rumours, there will not be a mini model or the iPhone 14 mini. Instead, the Cupertino-based tech giant plans to launch a new iPhone model dubbed the iPhone 14 Max.

As rumours suggest, the iPhone 14 Max will offer the goodness of Pro models at an affordable price point. The upcoming iPhone 14 Max will offer a larger display like the Pro Max version. Other features are likely to remain the same as the vanilla iPhone 14 model.

Now, let's take a detailed look at everything we already know about the iPhone 14 Max ahead of the official launch.

-iPhone 14 Max will offer a larger display. To be more specific, the iPhone 14 Max will offer a 6.7-inch Liquid Retina display just like the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The difference between the two models will be in the design of the notch. The iPhone 14 Max is said to include a wide notch like the iPhone 13, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max will offer a pill-shaped notch design. In fact, both the Pro models are said to offer the new-notch style.

-Besides the display and the notch design, iPhone 14 Max is said to offer similar specs to the base iPhone 14. This suggests that the iPhone 14 Max will offer a dual camera system, unlike the upcoming Pro models. The sensors in the iPhone 14 are overall said to be larger than the iPhone13 series. This means the iPhone 14 series as a whole will offer better low-light camera performance.

-The battery performance of the upcoming iPhone models is expected to be much improved than the iPhone 13, which already offers a day-long battery backup.

-The entire iPhone 14 lineup is said to be powered by an A16 Bionic chip. However, some reports suggest that the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max will come with the old A15 Bionic chip. The Pro models, including the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, are said to come with an A16 Bionic chipset. So, there's still no clarity on this bit yet.

-On the software, the iPhone 14 Max and all our iPhone models in the series will run on iOS 16 software, which Apple announced at WWDC 2022 event earlier this year.

We will wait for Apple to official confirm the iPhone 14 Max and its details.