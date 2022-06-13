iPhone 14 Max likely to be the highlight of Apple's 2022 fall event: Here is all about it

The iPhone 14 Max is said to be the star of Apple's fall event. There are going to be four iPhone models launching this year as well and one of them is said to be the iPhone 14 Max. What could make the iPhone 14 Max interesting is the kind of specifications it is expected to offer at the price point.

Rumours and leaks suggest that Apple will ditch the iPhone 14 mini for the iPhone 14 Max and it kind of makes sense. The mini iPhone models like the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 13 mini have reportedly impacted the sales of the iPhone SE series. The latest model in the series is the iPhone SE (2022), which starts at a price of Rs 43,900 and goes up to Rs 58,900.

The iPhone 14 Max could be the star of Apple's next event because it is likely to offer features similar to the Pro models and yet come at a cheaper price. In terms of pricing, the iPhone 14 Max is expected to cost just $100 more than the iPhone 14 and $200 less than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Leaks suggest that the iPhone 14 will be priced just the same as the iPhone 13 at $799 in the United States. Going by that, the iPhone 14 Max could be priced at $899. In India, the price of the iPhone 14 Max is likely to be higher considering factors like GST and import duties. To recall, the iPhone 13 was launched at $799 (Rs 62,400) in the US, but in India, it started at Rs 79,900.

Besides the price, the specifications of the iPhone 14 Max are going to be quite interesting. Let's take a quick look at all that the upcoming iPhone 14 Max is tipped to offer.

-The iPhone 14 Max is expected to come packed with a larger 6.7-inch display similar to the iPhone 14 Pro. However, the difference between the two will be that the Pro model will offer an Always-on display, which will be seen for the very first time on an iPhone.

-Rumours suggest that the iPhone 14 series in general will offer larger sensors and, in turn, offer better low-light camera performance compared to the iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 Max is expected to feature two sensors on the rear side and a single shooter on the front for selfies.

-The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max are said to sport a wide-notched display like the iPhone 13 and the previous-generation iPhone models. The upcoming Pro models, on the other hand, are expected to sport pill-shaped notched designs.

-In terms of hardware, the iPhone 14 Max and also the iPhone 14 are expected to be powered by the A15 Bionic chipset that already runs the iPhone 13 series. The Pro models, on the other hand, are tipped to be powered by the A16 Bionic chip. Apple is said to ditch the latest chip for the cheaper models due to the COVID lockdown in China and chip shortage crises globally.

-The iPhone 14 series, including the vanilla model, as well as the Max, is said to offer improved battery life when compared to the iPhone 13 series.

Apple is yet to confirm the discontinuation of the iPhone mini model and also the upcoming iPhone 14 Max. Going by the reports, the iPhone 14 series will go official in September, around the second week. The exact launch date hasn't been revealed yet. Meanwhile, some reports suggest that the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max releases will be delayed by a month, possibly due to the temporary shutdown of factories due to rising COVID cases in China. The release of the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro is said to happen a week or so after the official launch.

Also read: | Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 launch timeline, colour options leaked

Also read: | OnePlus could stop offering iconic alert slider on affordable phones

Also read: | iPhone 14 front camera to feature 6P lens, rumoured to get auto-focus support