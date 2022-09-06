iPhone 14 Max or iPhone 14 Plus? Apple will likely launch it tomorrow

Apple's "Far out" event is just one day away. We will likely witness a bunch of new products like Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2, and more. But, the star of the show will likely be the iPhone 14 series. This year, Apple is expected to skip its mini version and introduce a new model. It could either be called iPhone 14 Max or iPhone 14 Plus. The name of the variant is still not confirmed. Here's everything we know about the new iPhone version that is expected to make its debut tomorrow.

iPhone 14 Max or iPhone 14 Plus?

Earlier this year, it was reported that Apple will launch a new iPhone 14 Max model. Later in July, a report claimed that Apple will name it iPhone 14 Plus, which is something that no one believed as Apple stopped selling Plus variant long time back. Now, a few photos have surfaced online that show cases with name iPhone 14 Plus, which comes as a surprise. There is still no confirmation or solid evidence that Apple will name its new model as Plus or Max. We will likely get clarity on this on September 7, which is tomorrow.

iPhone 14 Max or iPhone 14 Plus: What to expect?

The Max or Plus variant is said to feature a massive display. It could be come with a 6.7-inch display, according to the leaks. The device might be powered by Apple's A15 chipset, which is also powering the last year's models the iPhone 13 series. If this happens, then it could disappoint many people considering the premium price they will be paying this device. There are chances that Apple could decide to offer the device with the new A16 chip.

There are no details of the battery unit or RAM. But, since this will be a "Max" model, some reports have suggested that this one will have a big battery as well as a massive display. These two will reportedly be the key selling point of the device. It is being said that the iPhone 14 Max or iPhone 14 Plus could feature a higher refresh rate screen. The display will likely refresh at 90Hz. Apple won't likely bundle a charger in the retail box, as the company has stopped offering it with iPhones.

iPhone 14 Max or iPhone 14 Plus: Expected price in India

It is still unclear how Apple may position its new iPhone model. Some reports have suggested that since this is a replacement of the mini version, it could cost less than the standard iPhone 14 model. But, this seems unlikely. If the company names it as Plus, it could be positioned between iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, as per reports. As of now, we don't know what could be the price of the iPhone 14 Max or iPhone 14 Plus.

The starting price of the iPhone 14 could be between Rs 80,000 and Rs 85,000 in India, as per leaks. Whatever the price may be of the Plus model, do keep in mind that you will, anyway, have to spend more than Rs 75,000 on the new iPhone model.