iPhone 14 Max or iPhone 14 Plus may launch this year, here's what we know so far

Apple is rumoured to ditch the iPhone 14 mini for iPhone 14 Max this year. This variant is essentially said to offer a 6.7-inch display that we usually get in a Pro Max model without the premium price tag. Now, a new report citing 'supply chain sources' claims that Apple may call this variant iPhone 14 Plus instead of iPhone 14 Max. Old iPhone users will remember the iPhone 8 Plus, following which we have not seen a variant with this moniker.

The leak comes from Korean blog Naver (via PhoneArena), though we still do not have official details from Apple. Many Apple observers, including Bloomberg, have highlighted the development of the affordable iPhone with a 6.7-inch screen in the past.

In terms of specifications, the iPhone 14 Plus or iPhone 14 Max is said to feature an Apple A15 Bionic chipset instead of an A16 SoC. The former powers the entire iPhone 13 lineup, including the two Pro models. However, we can expect the latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus/ Max to get a better performing processor with more GPU or performance cores.

Apart from that, the regular iPhone 14 variants will likely get the same flat-edge design along with a notch on the front panel. The back panel is tipped to include the same dual-rear camera setup. We can expect Apple to add a relatively bigger battery to offer a better life.

We have covered in the past Apple may ditch the iPhone 14 mini this year for mainly three reasons. Firstly, data suggests that iPhone mini models since its introduction (iPhone 12 series in 2020) have not hit sales targets. For instance, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max have reportedly done well in terms of sales, while the iPhone 13 mini barely has any market share in the US. Apart from that, Apple is likely to focus on iPhone SE's next-gen model after halting the 'mini' project.

Also Read | Google's latest update will help new Android phone users copy data from old iPhone seamlessly

Also Read | Byju's lays off over 2500 employees across Whitehat Jr and Toppr

Also Read | iPhone 14 Pro, OnePlus 10T, Xiaomi 12S and other flagship smartphones launching in 2022