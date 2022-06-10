iPhone 14 Max release timeline tipped ahead of official launch

The iPhone 14 series is expected to launch in the month of September, possibly around the second week of the month. The specific launch timeline hasn't been revealed yet but the release timeframe of two iPhone 14 models has been tipped in the latest report. As per Ross Young of DSCC, the shipments of the iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Max Pro will be delayed by one month.

New iPhones are usually available for purchase two weeks after the official launch, but that may not happen for the iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The other two models, including the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro, will be available for purchase soon after the launch. So, consumers who are waiting for the iPhone 14 Max and the top-end model of the series will need to be slightly more patient.

The report, however, reveals that all four iPhone models under the iPhone 14 series will launch together during the company's fall event. The delay will only be in the shipments. The reason behind the delay is not very clear but it is likely because of the recent lockdowns in China due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Notably, Apple usually relies on LG Display and Samsung Display to manufacture displays for iPhones. Previously, the Chinese company BOE was also getting some orders for manufacturing iPhones, but that reportedly isn't happening this time.

Under the iPhone 14 series, the company is expected to launch four new models including the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Reports suggest that there will not be a mini model this year. Instead, the tech giant will announce the iPhone 14 Max. Apple is reportedly ditching the mini model because it is impacting the iPhone SE series, latest one in the series is the iPhone SE (2022).

Ahead of the launch, a lot has been revealed about the iPhone 14 series already. As per reports, the iPhone 14 will come packed with larger sensors, better battery life and powerful processor. Some reports suggest that the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a pill shaped notch design on the front while the iPhone 14 and 14 Max will offer the same wide notch design. In terms of processor, reports suggest that the iPhone 14 and the 14 Max will be powered by A15 Bionic chipset that powers the iPhone 13 series as well. The Pro models are expected to come with the latest A16 Bionic chipset.