iPhone 14 Max: Specs, features, expected India price, launch details, and everything we know so far

The iPhone 14 series has seen a plethora of leaks in a short span of time. These leaks have given us a peek as to what we can expect from the upcoming devices. However, do note that there's no certainty if they will come out to be true. Rumours suggest that Apple may scrap the mini model in 2022 and replace it with a larger-sized iPhone 14 Max. This new device is tipped to feature a 6.68-inch display with a standard 60 Hz refresh rate.

Plenty of design changes are reported for the iPhone 14 series. A recent leak "hole plus pill" design was shown, while a previous leak hinted towards a single punch-hole display. Sadly both these designs may be limited to only the Pro models. The iPhone 14 Max is likely to be equipped with the A16 Bionic chipset and an improved set of cameras.

We have more to share about the iPhone 14 Max, so keep reading to find out all the details.

iPhone 14 Max: Specs and features

--Apple is expected to replace the mini model with a bigger size iPhone 14 Max. The change was rumoured for the iPhone 13 series itself, but that didn't come to fruition. So it is being presumed that Apple may make a move this year. The mini model is supposed to be scrapped because of its poor sales.

--The iPhone 14 Max moniker isn't confirmed yet, but this is what we have been hearing until now. The device is said to have a similar-sized display as the iPhone 14 Pro Max at 6.7-inches. However, there won't be any fancy high-end display features as the top of the line iPhone. For instance, the iPhone 14 Max may miss out on the high refresh 120Hz LTPO panel. But then there's another leak that states that iPhone 14 Max may feature a 120Hz LTPS panel. So nothing can be said for certain at this moment.

iPhone 14 Pro, Photo- the Hacker 34

-- Apple is rumoured to make big design changes to the iPhone 14. In a recent leak, display analyst Ross Young claims that Apple will use a "hole plus pill design" on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. This design is distinct from the single punch-hole design shown by Jon Prosser in previous renders.

-- In the renders shown by Prosser, the iPhone 14 appears to be a fusion of the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 4. The camera module has disappeared now, and the sensors sit flush with the surface of the panel. A titanium rail runs around the device with rounded volume buttons inspired by the iPhone 4.

-- Some tipsters believe that the design changes may trickle down to non-Pro iPhones, while others state that it will be limited to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

-- Apple is also expected to improve the cameras on the Pro models. However, we are yet to see any development for the non-Pro devices. Leaks suggest that Apple may switch to a 48-megapixel camera replacing the 12-megapixel camera that has long been in use. This camera could be capable of recording 8K videos.

-- The iPhone 14 will be equipped with a new chipset, possibly named A16 Bionic. It is said that the chipset will be based on a 4nm/3nm manufacturing process. However, there's a possibility that Apple will continue with the 5nm chipset as TSMC is facing production issues with smaller chipsets. Other than that, we may have higher RAM up to 6GB on the iPhone 14 Max.

iPhone 14 launch date

Apple has consistent with the launch of the iPhones. The iPhones event takes place in the month of September. Thus, the upcoming iPhone 14 may appear during the same time next year following the suit.

iPhone 14 India price (expected)

In a recent leak, pricing details of the iPhone 14 series were revealed by tipster LeaksApplePro. According to this, iPhone 14 will start at $799, which is the same as the iPhone 13 last year. As for the iPhone 14 Max, the leak suggests a price of $899 (roughly Rs 66,990).