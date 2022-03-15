iPhone 14 may come in four models but Apple may skip a mini version this time

It has only been a few months since Apple launched the iPhone 13 series, but the chatter around the upcoming iPhone 14 refuses to settle down. The Cupertino-giant has already started working on the next iPhone series and that is the reason why tipsters across the globe have a lot of information to share about the iPhone 14. A new report suggests that though Apple will come in four models, it might not include a "mini" version of the phone after all. Apple may instead come with phones with different chipsets.

9to5Mac has exclusively learned that, unlike the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 13 mini, there will not be any iPhone 14 mini. As the name suggests, the iPhones with the mini moniker are smaller in size but feature the same boxy design as the other models and are powered by the same chipset. However, things will change with the iPhone 14 models. The Cupertino-giant will reportedly introduce the iPhone 14 in 6.1 as well as 6.7-inch screen sizes. The iPhone 14 models will have the same display resolution as the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, but the iPhone 14 models are expected to be taller to fit in the notch+pill design.

Apple is also expected to introduce the iPhone 14 series with two different chipsets. It has been reported that the two models out of the four speculated models will feature an A15 Bionic chipset and the other two models will come with a brand new chipset that has escaped the prying eyes of the tipsters, as no information about the same has been leaked online.

9to5Mac reports that Apple may use a high-end version of the A15 Bionic in the entry-level models coupled with 6GB of RAM, whereas the top models will get an all-new processor which will be more powerful than the A15. Apple is likely to rebrand the chipset as the A15X.

Apart from increased size and higher RAM, Apple is also speculated to include satellite technologies in the top-end models of the iPhone 14. The report reveals that Apple has started working on a satellite communications feature and the iPhone 14 series may become the first-ever iPhone series to come with satellite features.