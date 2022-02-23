iPhone 14 may come with new 5G chip to solve the battery drain problem

iPhone 14 may come with better battery life than iPhone 13 as Apple is reportedly planning to change the 5G chips for this year's iPhone. According to the Taiwan-based Economic Daily News, Apple will ditch Samsung in favour of TSMC for new 5G RF chips in the iPhone coming later this year. TSMC, one of the biggest smartphone chip-manufacturing companies, recently took over Samsung with its advanced technology that makes 5G chips consume less power, and Apple may have picked TSMC as its new supplier for 5G RF chips.

The report highlighted that TSMC's new 5G chips use the 6nm architecture, which was announced first at the TSMC Technology Forum last year, and are smaller than Samsung's chips in size and better in terms of battery consumption. That probably means Apple will be able to solve the battery drain problem further with the iPhone 14. The iPhone 12 reported weak battery life, and Apple did a lot of work on improving the power consumption on the iPhone 13. But with iPhone 14, Apple wants to bring down the issues to negligible, if not zero.

One of the major issues for flagship phones is high power consumption. Since these top-end phones come with advanced technologies for displays, processors, and cameras, battery life is mostly overlooked. In other words, manufacturers do not pay as much attention to the battery of their flagship phones as the display or cameras. That is not to say that every manufacturer ignores battery life. Perhaps the easiest way to solve this problem is to put bigger batteries into phones. But batteries with high capacity are bulky and that is one of the reasons why many manufacturers avoid them to maintain the premium looks of their flagship phones.

Last year, Apple managed to wring out better battery stamina from relatively smaller batteries on the iPhone 13. However, the 5G chips that Apple has been using since the iPhone 12 are probably still not as good as Apple wants them to be in terms of power consumption. Apple probably feels it can go a step further in improving battery life this year and it has chosen TSMC for help. TSMC's smaller 5G chips are expected to provide enhanced performance with minimal battery consumption. But 5G chips are still hungry for power as compared with 4G chips, and that is why Apple recommends turning off 5G when not required. The battery capacity of the upcoming iPhone 14 is not known yet, but we surely can expect this year's iPhone to last longer than the iPhone 13.