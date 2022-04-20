iPhone 14 may feature better front camera with autofocus support

Apple iPhone 14 series is shaping up to be a radical upgrade over last year's iPhone 13. Among the features that this year's iPhone models are expected to come with is an updated selfie camera. Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that the TrueDepth camera on all four models in the iPhone 14 series will offer autofocus — a feature that allows the camera to lock focus automatically on the desired subject. The camera will also have a wider F1.9 aperture, creating more room for people and things in a shot.

Kuo said a wider aperture would let more light in, thus, improving the depth-of-field effect for portrait shots and videos. Another advantage would be better lighting in photos taken in the dark without night mode. The autofocus feature, on the other hand, would improve focus during FaceTime calls as well as allow users to click selfies with better focus on their faces. The existing iPhone 13 and models before have used fixed focus so far, so autofocus definitely seems like a welcome upgrade.

The selfie camera on the iPhone 14 series may come in two different designs. Rumours are rife that while the lower models, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, may go for the dated notch design, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could ditch the notch in favour of a design that includes a punch-hole and a pill-shaped cutout. iPhone's TrueDepth camera may reside inside the punch-hole, while the cutout may house all the sensors required for Face ID to work. With the notch, things are not going to be any different from what you see on existing iPhones.

Besides an upgraded selfie camera, the iPhone 14 may also come with a better rear camera system. Several rumours, as well as the prediction by Kuo, have pointed out that there will be, for the first time, a 48-megapixel camera with a wide lens available on the iPhone. While that is meant to increase better photo quality, the biggest advantage would be the arrival of 8K video recording on the iPhone. Nearly all the major rivals of the flagship iPhone today offer 8K recording, so maybe Apple is planning to finally counter the competition.

The design of the cameras is also expected to change, largely because of the change in the size of the sensors. But Kuo previously said that the bump on the iPhone's back is going to stay, at least for this time.

Apple is poised to launch four iPhone models again this year, but there may be a rejig in the models. Instead of a "mini" iPhone, Apple may launch a non-Pro Max model. Simply, the iPhone series could look something like this: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The first two iPhone 14 models are expected to come in the same size, as well.