iPhone 14 may look like iPhone 13 but features higher RAM

Apple never reveals the RAM details of its iPhones, but a new report has confirmed that all the iPhone 14 models are equipped with 6GB of RAM. A similar report last year revealed the iPhone 13's RAM details. It was said that the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini feature 4GB of RAM whereas the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max come with 6GB of RAM. So this year, the standard iPhone 14 models have 50 per cent more RAM than last year.

The Xcode 14 beta contains files that reveal that the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are all equipped with 6GB of RAM. The exact RAM details will be confirmed once the teardown videos of the devices are posted.

The iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch liquid Retina display, whereas the iPhone 14 Plus comes with a larger 6.7-inch screen with support for HDR, and 1200 nits brightness. The iPhone 14 standard variants are powered by an A15 Bionic chipset developed on the 5nm process and coupled with a 5-core GPU for graphics and 16-core NPU.

In terms of optics, the iPhone 14 comes with a dual 12-megapixel camera system on the rear. At the front, there is a 12-megapixel camera for selfies. Although the battery specifications of the iPhone 14 are not known, the iPhone models offer better battery performance over its predecessors, as per the company. The iPhone 14 models run on the latest iOS 16 software out-of-the-box. The smartphone comes in three variants, including 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

iPhone 14 price in India

The iPhone 14 comes at a starting price of Rs 79,900 for the base 128GB version. The 256GB and 512GB models are priced at Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively. The iPhone 14 Plus comes starting at a price of Rs 89,990 for the base 128GB variant. The 256GB and 512GB models are priced at Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,19,900, respectively.

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will be available for pre-orders from September 9 in India and the iPhone 14 will go on sale from September 16 and the Plus model will be available in store on October 7 on Apple store and authorised stores.