iPhone 14 may miss out on Apple chips made using faster 3nm technology

Apple's iPhone 13 is its fastest mobile phone, thanks to the A15 Bionic processor that is based on the 5nm fabrication process technology. Next year, Apple's fastest iPhone should be the iPhone 14. Many analysts have predicted that the chipset that would power the iPhone 14 will use the 3nm process, bringing even faster performance and longevity. However, a new report has claimed that might not happen because Apple's longtime chip-making partner, TSMC, is struggling in the manufacturing process.

According to The Information, TSMC, who has made chips like A15 Bionic for the iPhone, is struggling in its transition to the 3nm process manufacturing. And overcoming these hurdles may lead to a delay, due to which the next iPhone processor may just miss out on this technology. Engineers working on the project said the 3nm chips will not be available in time for the iPhone 14 series, which is why Apple may have to stick to the current 5nm technology that the A15 Bionic processor is based on. That would be the first time when Apple would be using the same technology for three generations of its iPhone chipset.

Despite the teething problems, however, TSMC may still be the first company to release the 3nm chipset. While that will give the chip manufacturer an edge over other chipmaking companies such as Samsung and Qualcomm, it may end up being unfavourable for Apple. One of the biggest reasons behind the choice to upgrade to a new iPhone every year is the performance. TSMC's struggles may cost Apple some customer attention who would put off upgrading to new iPhone devices because of the performance. That would give Apple's rivals, such as Samsung and Google, an opportunity.

If the iPhone 14 were to use the 3nm chipset, Apple would be launching "more powerful, less energy-hungry processors in its devices without dramatically increasing their size." So, if TSMC's struggles do not get resolved in time, that will not happen for the iPhone 14.

Apple's relationship with TSMC has evolved a lot, thanks to bumper sales of the recent iPhone models. TSMC was able to provide chipsets in time, resulting in an always-available inventory of the iPhone. So, it is unlikely that Apple will penalise TSMC for the struggles that it is said to be facing with the manufacturing of the 3nm chipsets. The delay in the availability of 3nm chipsets is also likely to impact Apple's other products, such as the iPad.