iPhone 14 models' battery capacity revealed, is it better than iPhone 13 series?

The iPhone 14 series launched with great fanfare, but some questions still remain unclear. Generally, Apple does not disclose the battery capacity of iPhones at launch, but official details have now surfaced online. As per a filing on the Chemtrec website, the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max get the biggest battery, rated at 16.68Wh. Apple was able to accommodate a bigger battery, thanks to the duo's large form factor. However, the iPhone 13 Pro comes with a slightly bigger 16.75Wh battery unit.

The regular iPhone 14, on the other hand, carries a 12.68Wh battery, which is slightly bigger than the 12.41Wh battery on the regular iPhone 13. The Phone 14 Pro also gets a much bigger 12.38Wh battery than the 11.97Wh unit on the iPhone 13 Pro.

Additional statistics on the iPhone 14's mAh battery capacity have also emerged through a regulatory database in China. Spotted by 9to5Mac, the stats match up with the numbers that were leaked earlier this summer and were noted by MacRumors.

-iPhone 14 (3279mAh) vs iPhone 13 (3227mAh)

-iPhone 14 Plus (4325mAh)

-iPhone 14 Pro (3200mAh) vs iPhone 13 Pro (3095mAh)

-iPhone 14 Pro Max (4323mAh) vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: 4352 mAh

Although these numbers may seem modest against their Android counterparts, Apple manages the iPhone's battery life through software tweaks, efficient processors, and custom OS. For instance, the iPhone 13 Pro Max was among the best smartphones last year in terms of battery life, surviving well over a day with a single charge. Of course, bigger battery units prologue the consumption per charge, and this year, iPhone 14 could offer much better performance. The iPhone 14 and 14 Pro series are up for pre-orders. The Plus variant will go on sale next month, while the remaining three models will be up for grabs on September 16.

The regular and Plus models carry the old-gen A15 Bionic with some tweaks. The Pro variants carry the new-gen A16 SoC.