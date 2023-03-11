iPhone 14 not the first iPhone to come in yellow colour, Apple first introduced yellow with this phone

Apple has launched a new yellow colour variant for the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus,and fans have been raving about the bright and cheerful hue. While some may assume that Apple's decision to release a yellow-colored iPhone with the 14 and 14 Plus models is a bold move, it's worth noting that this isn't the first time the company has ventured into the realm of yellow phones. In fact, the first yellow iPhone made its debut years ago, long before the iPhone 14 was even planned.

To recall, Apple made a bold move and launched the iPhone 5c, the first-ever iPhone to come in a range of colors, including the sunny yellow variant that stole our hearts.The iPhone 5c came with a lot of firsts, it was the first iPhone to be made from polycarbonate, which is a type plastic material that allowed it to come in a variety of colors, including yellow, blue, green, pink, and white. It was the first time that Apple experimented with different colors for its iPhones. Before the 5c, Apple played it safe with metallic colors, but once they saw how much people loved having colorful options, they let their imagination run wild.

So it can be absolutely safe to say that the iPhone 5c paved the way for colourful iPhones. From that point on, Apple continued to release iPhones in a rainbow of colors, including the iPhone 11, which also got a Yellow colour variant and the latest addition being the iPhone 14 in a beautiful, bright yellow shade.

Even though Apple has added a new yellow colour, the price and specifications of the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus remain the same. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus' yellow colour variants' prices in India start at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900 respectively. The phones will be available in 256GB and 512GB storage variants as well. The phones are not available for purchase yet as the sale of the new colour option will begin on March 14.However, customers can also pre-book the device on March 10.

Additionally, Apple has also introduced silicon cases for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in four new colours including Canary yellow, olive, sky, and iris.