iPhone 14 or iPhone 13? Which iPhone should you buy in 2023

Most people who are planning to buy an iPhone today find themselves asking a common question- whether go buy the not-so-old yet old iPhone 13 at a discounted price or to raise the budget and go for the new toy in town, the iPhone 14. If you're someone who's in this position, let me try and give you a clear picture of the present scenario.

First thing's first, the iPhone 13 comes in four models- iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. On the other hand, Apple decided to discontinue the iPhone Mini version of the phone owing to their low sales and launched iPhone 14 with four models- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

However, the iPhone 14 Plus sales are reportedly a concern for Apple as the phone's sales remain to be lower when compared to its counterparts. For this article, I will majorly be focusing on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 standard models and which one is worth buying in India at the moment.

What is different?

At large, there are hardly any differences between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 standard models. However, when you dig a little deeper, there are slight variations between the two.

In terms of the processor, the iPhone 14 has a slightly enhanced processor since it has an extra GPU core in its A15 Bionic chip. While this doesn't affect the day-to-day working of the phone, differences might be felt while performing tasks that require high graphic performance. Strong emphasis on the word 'might' here. The all-new A16 Bionic chip stands exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models.

The iPhone 14 camera also offers certain improvements in terms of low-light photography due to the addition of the Photonic Engine in its rear camera. However, photography in optimum light conditions remains the same with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14.

Coming to the front camera, both phones rely on 12 megapixel cameras. The key difference between the two is that the iPhone 14 has a ƒ/1.9 aperture as compared to iPhone 13's ƒ/2.2 aperture. This helps the new phone with letting in more light. The iPhone 14 also flaunts the auto-focus feature in its front camera for the first time.

Hence, the iPhone 14 captures better pictures in low-light conditions. But in daylight, there are hardly any differences that can be felt in the pictures captured from the two phones.

Apple claims that the battery life of the iPhone 14 is more than that of the iPhone 13 with Audio Playback of 80 hours, video playback (streaming) time of up to 16 hours and video playback of 20 hours. The iPhone 13 offers 75 hours of battery life, video playback (streaming) of 15 hours and video playback of up to 19 hours. Needless to say, there is not a very vast difference between the batteries of two phones.

One exclusive difference between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 is that the latter offers two safety features. The iPhone 14 offers crash detection and satellite connectivity for emergency services without a WiFi connection. Even though we all hope that we won't ever need these features, they're nice to have nevertheless.

What remains the same?

The similarities outnumber the differences between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. Both phones have the same display specifications with identical resolution, screen brightness and colour. The design of the two phones is exactly the same and it isn't possible to tell them apart when kept side by side. Both iPhone 13 and 14 offer 5G connectivity and are powered by the A15 bionic chipset, with the iPhone 14 offering an extra GPU slot. Finally, except for the US, you can insert your physical SIM as well as opt for an e-SIM in both phones.

Final verdict

So, should you buy the iPhone 13 or the iPhone 14? The answer depends on some factors. While the iPhone 14 128 GB variant is available in India for Rs 79,900, the iPhone 13 is up for grabs for a price of Rs 65,900 on Vijay Sales' website.

Hence, if you are opting for an iPhone for the first time and have the money to spare, consider the iPhone 14 by all means for its camera enhancements and safety features. But if you are already using an iPhone 12 or an iPhone 13, buying the iPhone 14 will feel like a waste of money. You can go for the iPhone 14 Pro version by shelling out some extra money if you really feel like getting an upgrade.

Last but not least, with the iPhone 15 being high on the buzzword already, I would recommend the existing iPhone 12 and 13 users to wait for a while and keep their eyes on the next version of iPhone.