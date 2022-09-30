iPhone 14 Plus first sale in India next week. Is it worth buying?

The iPhone 14 Plus will be up for sale for the first time on October 7, which is next week. The other devices in the iPhone 14 series are already available for purchase. The iPhone 14 Plus variant is a new model that Apple introduced this year for people who want a massive screen and a bigger battery than the standard version at a lower price compared to the Pro models.

The iPhone 14 Plus comes with a starting price of Rs 89,990 for the 128GB storage model. Those who want the 256GB and 512GB storage models will have to pay Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,19,900, respectively. The offers for the Plus model will likely be revealed next week when it will go on sale. But, is the iPhone 14 Plus even worth buying in India? Keep reading to find out.

As mentioned above, the iPhone 14 Plus is not for everyone and is aimed at those who want an iPhone with a big display as well as battery at a more accessible price compared to the iPhone 14 Pro models. But, iIn my opinion, the Plus is not worth your hard money for various reasons.

First of all, the Plus variant is quite pricey and people are not getting enough even after spending around Rs 90,000 in India. The device is priced higher than the iPhone 14 model and there is a price difference of Rs 10,000. Both the phones have similar features and the major difference is in the display area. The Plus model has a 6.7-inch OLED panel, whereas the standard version packs a 6.1-inch OLED screen. The rest of the features are the same, apart from the battery.

Apple claims that the Plus variant has a bigger battery, but I don't think there is a major difference. It is claimed to offer up to 20 hours of battery life in terms of video playback streaming, while the iPhone 14 is said to deliver 16 hours. While the claims are not exactly true in real-life cases and the hours are a little less than what is officially written on paper, there is just a difference of 4 hours between the two models as per claims made by Apple.

Forget iPhone 14 Plus, the regular version itself is not worth it, considering it is almost the same as the iPhone 13, which is selling at a much lower price during Diwali sales. Flipkart is offering it for Rs 58,900, and the cost of the iPhone 14 is officially Rs 79,900 in India. And, customers will have to pay Rs 10,000 more to buy the Plus model.

Both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are using the old A15 chipset that is being used by the iPhone 13 smartphone. The camera setup and design are also similar. So, going for last year's model would be a wiser choice, unless you want a slightly bigger battery and screen by paying a lot more extra.