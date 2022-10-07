iPhone 14 Plus goes on sale in India: price, discount offers, specifications and all other details

iPhone 14 Plus is finally on sale in India. So, if you have been waiting to buy the bigger version of the iPhone 14, you can purchase it starting today. The iPhone 14 Plus is available for purchase on various platforms, including Apple India store, Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, Unicorn, and several other online and offline platforms across the country.

The iPhone 14 Plus comes in three variants and all models are up for grabs. The base 128GB model comes at a price of Rs 89,900, while the other two models with 256GB and 512GB come at a price of Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively. This iPhone model comes in five colour options, including (PRODUCT) RED, Blue, Midnight, Purple, and starlight.

Now, as a part of the launch offer, Apple is offering Rs 7000 instant discount on the purchase of the iPhone 14 Plus from Apple Online store. This will bring the price of the iPhone model down to Rs 82,900. Furthermore, if you have an old iPhone model, try out trade in on the platform and get the iPhone 14 Plus for a much better deal.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the iPhone 14 Plus is just a larger version of the base iPhone 14. The Plus model comes with a 6.7-inch liquid retina display, just as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, with a wide notch and not Dynamic Island style notch. Besides the large screen, all other specifications and features in the iPhone 14 Plus are the same as the vanilla model.

The smartphone is powered by an enhanced version of the A15 Bionic chip, which also runs the entire iPhone 13 lineup. The iPhone 14 Plus comes with camera and battery performance similar to the iPhone 14 model. Apple claims that the iPhone 14 models offer a much upgraded camera and battery performance when compared to the predecessor. All model in the iPhone 14 run on iOS 16 out of the box.