iPhone 14 Plus India sale starts this week, but it will take weeks to deliver

Apple's new iPhone 14 Plus, which features a big 6.7-inch display, will go on sale in India on Friday, October 7. So far, the phone has been available to pre-book via Apple's official website and offline re-sellers. However, it appears that regular customers who are planning to buy the new 14 Plus variant on the actual sale date will have to wait for weeks for delivery (for some Delhi and Mumbai pin codes). Apple's own India website shows a delivery time of up to 21 days (three weeks).

Interestingly, Flipkart shows a delivery time of two days, but that's likely for pre-book customers. Once the actual sales begin, the company could pause orders on the platform until new stocks are in, which could again take weeks. A similar situation arose with iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max models when sales began in September. The regular iPhone 14, on the other hand, did not face any such issues.

India Today also reached out to some official re-sellers in Delhi and Mumbai. While officials said that users could pre-book devices via the website and offline stores by paying an advance of 2 per cent of the MRP, details regarding stock remain unclear. A store official could not confirm whether stocks for regular customers would be available on the actual sale date - October 7. "Stocks will first be ready for customers who pre-booked iPhone 14 Plus," an official told India Today Tech.

In some cases, officials could not offer any information related to stocks for regular customers. For instance, the iWorld Store told us to drop details on WhatsApp to get "fresh details".

The reasons behind the extended delivery also remain unclear, although it could be due to supply issues. An Apple analyst had claimed that iPhone 14 Plus pre-book orders were not well-received, and the iPhone 13 mini alternative's production could be slashed. However, a new report by the Chinese blog ITHome claims that the demand for iPhone 14 Plus increased near the launch date. The report has not provided any numbers.

The iPhone 14 Plus launched alongside the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro series, and it promises to offer a better viewing experience with its large screen. Until last year, only the iPhone 14 Pro Max offered a big screen, but of course, it cost much higher.

The new iPhone 14 Plus's price in India starts at Rs 89,900 (128GB) and goes up to Rs 1,19,900 (512GB).