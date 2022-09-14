iPhone 14 Plus pre-orders worse than the iPhone 13 mini: Report

Apple introduced the iPhone 14 Plus this year instead of a mini model, which it launched with the iPhone 12 and 13 series. The company reportedly decided to revive the 'Plus' variant after the poor sales of the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini in the last two years. However, it is now claimed that Apple's latest move to attract iPhone customers is also failing. Notable company analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that iPhone 14 Plus' "pre-order result is "significantly lower than expected". Kuo has not shared the exact pre-order figures.

On the blogging platform, Medium, Kuo writes, "The iPhone 14 Plus is the replacement for the iPhone 13 mini. However, this new product's pre-order result is significantly lower than expected, meaning Apple's product segmentation strategy for standard models fails this year."

He also spoke about the iPhone 14 regular and claimed that the smartphone is still in the stock, while pre-order remains live. Kuo says the pre-order result for iPhone 14 and 14 Plus "is worse than iPhone SE 3 and iPhone 13 mini (SE 3 and 13 mini both suffering from an order cut in 1H22)". Apple may even cut iPhone 14 and 14 Plus shipment forecasts for November 2022 and beyond within a few weeks if the demand for the two models doesn't improve after the launch.

On the other hand, the demand for iPhone 14 Pro models is positive, Kuo claims. But the poor demand for the regular variants may impact its revenue in 4Q22 or 1Q23.

Readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt as Apple has not released any forecast report for investors. Demand for the new iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models may improve following reviews and sales later this month and early November. Many customers may also move towards the iPhone 13 regular as the smartphone is currently available with a big price cut (MRP Rs 69,900). The iPhone 14's price in India starts at Rs 79,000. You can get the pricing details here.