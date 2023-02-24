iPhone 14 Plus selling at a discount of Rs 10,000 on JioMart, check out the deal 

If you are planning to buy the iPhone 14 Plus, JioMart has some offers that might interest you. JioMart has kicked off its special sale which will be live until February 26. During the sale, JioMart will offer up to 80 percent discounts on popular smartphones and gadgets. Buyers can also get an additional discount of 10 per cent using the Bank of Baroda Card. iPhone 14 Plus, which was launched in 2022, is available at a discount of Rs 10,000.

Here is how the deal on the iPhone 14 Plus works

The price of iPhone 14 Plus 128GB storage variant is Rs 89,900, but it can be bought for Rs 78,900 with a 12 percent flat discount. Similarly, the 256GB variant, which typically retails for Rs 99,900, can be purchased for Rs 88,900 at the sale. The device comes with a host of features, including a high-quality camera, advanced processing capabilities, and an impressive storage capacity. The phone is available in two variants, one with 128GB storage and the other with 256GB.

iPhone 14 Plus: Specifications

iPhone 14 Plus carries the same specs as the iPhone 14. The only major difference is in the display size of the two smartphones. The iPhone 14 Plus model features a 6.7-inch liquid retina display. The size of the iPhone 14 Plus is the same as the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, the Pro has a wide notch and not a Dynamic Island style notch.If you want an iPhone with a bigger display but not spend a lot of money, the iPhone 14 Plus looks like the perfect fit for you.

As far as the processor is concerned, the iPhone 14 Plus is powered by an improved version of the A15 Bionic chip, which also powers the entire iPhone 13 lineup.

In terms of the optics, the iPhone 14 Plus features a 12-megapixel along with a 12-megapixel ultra wide lens.Apple has claimed that the camera performance of the iPhone 14 is better than its predecessor. The iPhone 14 along with iPhone 14 Plus runs on iOS out of the box.