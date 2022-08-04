iPhone 14 price in India could be same as iPhone 13's launch price

It seems that Apple is planning to offer the iPhone 14 series at almost the same price as the iPhone 13. A new report suggests that the starting price of the upcoming iPhone 14 model could be around Rs 80,000. And this time around, there won't be any mini version. Apple is said to introduce a new Max variant, which could be positioned between the standard and iPhone 14 Pro model.

According to a post from user "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, Apple isn't planning to increase the price of its iPhone 14 series in order to attract more customers and make more sales despite high inflation and chain constraints. The post, which was first spotted by MacRumors, claims that the decision has been taken by "top executives" at Apple because of stagnation in the global smartphone market and a decline in demand.

The iPhone 14 is said to cost $799 in the US, which is around Rs 63,200 in India when converted. But, the device won't likely cost this low in India as there are GST and import duty charges, among other things, that apply. Plus, Apple usually pegs $1 as Rs 100. But, since the US price is similar to last year's iPhone 13 series, the same will likely be the case for the Indian market too. The iPhone 13 was launched for Rs 79,990 and the iPhone 14 could also be on sale at the same price.

Do keep in mind that Apple is yet to reveal the official price and other details of the iPhone 14 series, which is expected to happen next month. The company is tipped to announce the new set of iPhones on September 13. After the launch event, Apple will likely slash the price of the iPhone 13 series, similar to what happened with iPhone 12 series in 2021.

As for the specs, a lot of features have already been leaked online ahead of the rumoured launch event, which is set to take place in September 2022. The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max are said to draw power from last year's A15 chipset, whereas the Pro models will likely pack the new A16 SoC under the hood. The non-Pro models are tipped to offer the same dual rear camera setup that we saw on the 2021 variants, but the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to feature the new 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Also Read | Xiaomi launches AR glasses with dual camera setup and OLED screen

Also Read | iQOO 9T quick review: Perfect combination of power and style

Also Read | Sundar Pichai says Google has too many employees but too few work, issues warning