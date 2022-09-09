iPhone 14 price in India is much higher than other countries, here's where it is available at cheapest price

iPhone 14 series is now official globally including in India. The new iPhone series comes in four versions including -- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Just like most iPhones launched so far, the pricing of the iPhone 14 series is comparatively higher in India than it is in the US. In fact, the iPhone 14 pricing in India is higher than in several other countries for including the UK, China, New Zealand, UAE, and many others.

in the other hand, the Cupertino-based tech giant has kept the price of the iPhone 14 somewhat similar to the iPhone 13 in the US but raised the price excessively in some of the global markets. In the United States, the base 128GB model of the iPhone 14 starts at $799, which is the same as the launch price of the iPhone 13 introduced last year. The price of the most expensive iPhone 14 version -- iPhone 14 Pro Max -- starts at $1,099, which is again the same as the launch price of the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

So, if you live in India and want to purchase an iPhone 14, it is a better idea to ask someone living in some of the other countries to get the device at a cheaper price for you. A quick look at how much the iPhone 14 series cost in other countries and which countries offer the device for a relatively cheaper price.

But first, iPhone 14 series price in India. Quick look:

- iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900

- iPhone 14 Plus starts at Rs 89,990

- iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900

- iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,39,900

iPhone 14 series price in the United States

- iPhone 14 starts at $799 (roughly around Rs 64,000)

- iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 (around Rs 72,000)

- iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999 (around Rs 80,000)

- iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $1,099 (around Rs 88,000)

iPhone 14 series price in the United Kingdom

- iPhone 14 starts at £849 (around Rs 78,000)

- iPhone 14 Plus starts at £949 (roughly Rs 87,000)

- iPhone 14 Pro starts at £1,099 (roughly Rs 1lakh)

- iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at £1,199 (roughly Rs 1.1lakh)

iPhone 14 series price in Dubai (UAE)

- iPhone 14 starts at AED 3,399 (around Rs 74,000)

- iPhone 14 Plus starts at AED 3,799 (roughly Rs 83,000)

- iPhone 14 Pro starts at AED 4,299 (around Rs 94,000)

- iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at AED 4,699 (roughly Rs 1lakh)

iPhone 14 series price in China Mainland

- iPhone 14 comes at CNY 5,999 (around Rs 69,000)

- iPhone 14 Plus starts at CNY 6,999 (around Rs 80,000)

- iPhone 14 Pro comes starting at CNY 7,999 (around Rs 92,000)

- iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at CNY 8,999 (around Rs 1lakh)

iPhone 14 series price in Hong Kong

- iPhone 14 starts at HK$ 6,899 (around Rs 70,000)

- iPhone 14 Plus comes at HK$ 7,699 (around Rs 78,000)

- iPhone 14 Pro starts at HK$ 8,599 (roughly Rs 87,000)

- iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at HK$ 9,399 (Rs 95,500)

iPhone 14 series price in Australia

- iPhone 14 starts at $1,399 (Rs 76,000)

- iPhone 14 Plus comes at $1,579 (Rs 86,000)

- iPhone 14 Pro starts at $1,749 (Rs 95,000)

- iPhone 14 Pro Max comes at $1,899 (Rs 1lakh)

iPhone 14 series price in New Zealand

- iPhone 14 comes at NZ $1599 (around Rs 78,000)

- iPhone 14 Plus starts at NZ $1799 (around Rs 88,000)

- iPhone 14 Pro comes at NZ$1999 (around Rs 97,000)

- iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at NZ$2199 (around Rs 1.10 lakh)

iPhone 14 series price in Japan

- iPhone 14 starts at JPY 1,19,800 (around Rs 67,000)

- iPhone 14 Plus starts at JPY 1,34,800 (roughly around Rs 75,000)

- iPhone 14 Pro starts at JPY 1,49,800 (around Rs 83,000)

- iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at JPY 1,64,800 (roughly around Rs 92,000)

So, if you look closely, the iPhone 14 is available at the cheapest price in the United States, followed by Japan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and the come other countries. Now, if you want to get the iPhone 14 from the US you must note that the model may not come with a SIM tray because all iPhone 14 in the US come with support for eSIM. Also, getting an eSIM in India is tricky, so can instead ask your friends or family members living in Japan or China to get an iPhone 14 for you. Notably, the iPhone 14 price in India is higher because it includes GST, import duty, and other fees.