iPhone 14 Pro goes on sale in India but with stock troubles, you will not find it easily

The iPhone 14 Pro went on sale in India on September 16, but the smartphone remains available in limited quantities across platforms. On some e-commerce sites, only the base storage model is available, while other partner e-retailers are not even offering the 'buy now' option. Apple's own India-specific website shows that the iPhone 14 Pro will take over a month to deliver - at least in South Delhi pin codes.

On Flipkart, three storage models of iPhone 14 Pro - 128GB (Rs 1,29,900), 256GB (Rs 1,39,900), 1TB (Rs 1,79,900) are out of stock. The platform has not even listed the 512GB (Rs 1,59,900) storage variant. On Amazon, only the 128GB option is available, but only the white edition. Other storage and colour variants are out of stock.

India Today Tech also reached out to Apple's partner store Imagine and a company executive confirmed that the "iPhone 14 Pro is available in limited quality for customers who pre-booked the smartphone". The representative indicated that the issue of limited stocks is from Apple's side. At the time of writing this article, the flagship model remains unavailable on Reliance Digital, while Croma shows delivery only after a month. The former is at least giving users the option to buy the device.

It remains unclear whether the stock issue stems from high demand or low supply of chipsets. Customers can check their local stores as well.

Meanwhile, Apple's more expensive, iPhone 14 Pro Max, is also unavailable on Flipkart and Amazon. The official Apple e-store shows delivery after a month. The new iPhone 14, on the other hand, remains available to buy. A report last week claimed that the demand for the iPhone 14 and 14 Max is significantly low. The Pro models are said to be Apple's best-selling models this year.

Apple introduced a lot of new changes to this year's Pro lineup. The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max come with a distinct shape-changing notch, which Apple calls Dynamic Island. Apart from that, the phones come with a new A16 Bionic chipset and improved cameras.