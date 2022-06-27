iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to feature Always-on Display feature, claims new leak

iPhone 14 Pro models will come with an Always-on Display (AoD), according to a new leak. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims that the iPhone 14 Pro models will be the first iPhone models to feature AoD, which will allow users to view information on the lock screen without having to use the tap-to-wake feature.

Gurman, in his newsletter Power On, revealed that AoD on the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature support for iOS 16's new lock screen widgets for weather, fitness and more. "Like the Apple Watch, the iPhone 14 Pro will be able to show widgets displaying weather, calendars, stocks, activities and other data while the screen remains at a low brightness and frame rate, Gurman said. He further added that there will be a setting that will keep sensitive data from appearing on the lock screen, much like the Apple Watch.

Apple aims at making AoD as power-efficient as possible with the combination of a low brightness display along with a low refresh rate. It is being reported that the ProMotion tech on the iPhone 14 Pro models will allow the refresh rate to go as low as 1Hz. Currently, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max display refresh between 10Hz and 120Hz.

Apple is likely to keep AoD as an exclusive feature for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Users with an iPhone 14 or the iPhone 14 Max will have to rely on the tap-to-wake feature to check their lock screen updates.

Regarding the leaked specs, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a 6.1-inch and a 6.7-inch OLED display. Both phones will feature a hole punch and a pill-shaped cutout at the top centre for Face ID sensors and the front camera.

The iPhone 14 Pro models are also said to get the upgraded A16 Bionic chipset with 6GB of RAM. Apple will upgrade the iPhone 14 Pro camera with a new 48MP sensor, which is said to be 57 per cent larger than the iPhone 13 Pro models. The devices will continue to sport a triple-camera setup on the back with a LiDAR sensor.

Some key details about the battery have leaked as well. The iPhone 14 Pro will pack a 3200 mAh battery. In comparison, the iPhone 13 Pro has a 3095 mAh battery. The iPhone 14 Pro Max, on the other hand, will pack a 4323 mAh battery. Both devices, like the iPhone 13 series, will feature support for 20W fast charging.