iPhone 14 Pro is expected to feature Always-on display feature, analyst suggests

It seems that Apple might finally offer support for the Always-on display (AoD) feature with the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro smartphone. Ross Young, an analyst of Display Supply Chain, suggests that the new iPhone model will have support for better variable refresh rates, so the company might decide to offer an Always-on display feature. Here's everything we know so far.

The iPhone 13 Pro models already offer support for variable refresh rates, but the company didn't offer this feature to users. It is now being said that AoD could be available with iPhone 14 Pro models. The previous version of iPhone was launched with low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) displays and the devices are capable of automatically adjusting refresh rates between 10Hz to 120Hz.

The upcoming iPhone 14 Pro model's screen will be able to go from 120Hz to as low as 1Hz depending on the content, similar to flagship OnePlus phones. This way, phones will use a 1Hz refresh rate when the Always-On display is enabled. This will help save some amount of battery as the AoD feature drains the battery up to a certain extent.

As for other specifications, the iPhone 14 series will likely be powered by Apple's new A16 Bionic chipset. The standard model is, however, said to come with the older A15 Bionic chip. The leaks so far claim that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will feature a 6.1-inch screen, while the iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will pack a 6.7-inch panel with a pill-shaped and wide notch cutout.

Ahead of the launch, the price of the upcoming iPhones has already surfaced online. The iPhone 14 Pro could come with a starting price of $1,099, which is a $100 hike over the $999 iPhone 13 Pro. In India, the iPhone 13 Pro was launched for Rs 1,19,900. The iPhone 14 Pro Max, on the other hand, might also see a similar increase in price. So, it is rumored to cost $1,199 in the US.