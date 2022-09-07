iPhone 14 Pro launching today: expected specs, price, design and everything else

Apple's "Far Out" event will kick off later today at 10:30PM and it will be live streamed via online channels. Tonight, we will finally get to know the official price and features of the new iPhone 14 series. The leaks so far have suggested that the Pro models in the line up will get major upgrades in most departments, and the standard variant will reportedly receive minor changes. Apple has a special space theme for the event, which indicates that the new models will get some special features, but this will remain exclusive to the Pro models. Here's everything we know about the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro smartphone.

iPhone 14 Pro launching today: Expected specs, price in India, design and more

Display, design

We might not get to see major changes at the back panel, but the front is getting a refreshing change. The iPhone 14 Pro is said to come with a punch-hole display design, which we have been seeing on Android phone for some time now. The device will continue to offer a boxy design and slimmer bezels. The back panel might have slightly bigger camera sensors, as suggested by the leaks.

The iPhone 14 Pro could come with a 6.7-inch OLED screen that will likely refresh at 120Hz. The good thing is it might have support for LTPO tech, as per leaks. If this turns out to be true, then the device will automatically be able to adjust the screen refresh rate between 1Hz to 120Hz, depending on the content. This will likely help save some battery life. In addition to this, Apple is expected to offer Always-On display feature too.

Processor, software, fast charger

There is no doubt that the iPhone 14 Pro smartphone will pack Apple's new A16 Bionic processor. The company is expected to offer 128GB storage as the base model. The device is tipped to get faster LPDDR5 RAM support. The base model could be 6GB RAM. Apple is expected to offer the device in three storage variants 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. It is no secret that the new iPhone 14 series will run on Apple's latest iOS 16 operating system.

There are rumours that the Pro model will have support for 30W fast charging, while the cheaper model in the series will continue to have support for 20W. Do keep in mind that Apple won't ship a charger in the retail box.

Speaking of which, Brazil has fined Apple (about $2.38 million) for not providing a charger alongside the phone. So, the company won't be able to sell iPhones in Brazil without a charger as the country feels that Apple is selling an incomplete product. Following which, Apple is planning to drop an appeal to let it sell devices without including an adapter in the retail box.

Camera

The iPhone 14 Pro will likely offer better output than the iPhone 13 Pro, considering it is said to get major advancement in the camera department. One will likely see three cameras at the back of the smartphone. The 5G phone will reportedly have a 48-megapixel sensor, which will be a big upgrade over the 12-megapixel sensor seen on last year's model. Since this one will have more megapixels, the camera will be able to capture more light and details. Thus, you can expect a better output in terms of photography.

The iPhone 14 Pro is said to get a new ultra-wide-angle camera. It could have a bigger sensor, which might be 1.4 micrometers, rather than 1.0-micrometer pixels that the iPhone 13 Pro has. We will likely get to see some space-themed features that will be available for the Pro models. One of these could be the ability to take good astrophotography and night shots. The reports so far have also suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro model's telephoto camera could get a Zoom boost.

iPhone 14 Pro: Expected price

The iPhone 14 Pro price is said to start from $1,099, which is around Rs 87,780 in India when converted. But, don't expect the device to arrive in India at the same price. Apple will sell the device at a much higher price in the Indian market due to GST, custom duty charges, and other things.

To recall, the iPhone 13 Pro was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 1,19,900. So, the new model could be made available in a similar price range.