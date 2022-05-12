iPhone 14 Pro likely to offer larger screen than iPhone 13 Pro, pill shaped notch

Apple is expected to announce its flagship lineup dubbed the iPhone 14 series this fall, which is around the same time when Google will unveil the Pixel 7 series. While Apple is yet to confirm iPhone 14 details, leaks and rumours have already revealed several crucial details about the upcoming iPhones. The latest leak suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a larger screen when compared to their predecessors.

Analyst Ross Young has revealed the exact screen specifications of the iPhone 14 Pro and the Pro Max. As per Young, the iPhone 14 Pro will feature a 6.12-inch display while the iPhone 14 Pro Max will pack a 6.69-inch display. These screen sizes are slightly larger than those of the iPhone 13 Pro series. The iPhone 13 Pro includes a 6.06-inch display, while the Pro Max features a 6.68-inch display. Analyst Young further explains that the larger screen will mainly be due to the removal of the notch.

Design change

As for the front design, Apple is likely to bring a lot of changes with the iPhone 14 series. Rumours and leaks suggest that the Pro models of the upcoming iPhone lineup will ditch the wide notch and include a pill-shaped hole punch. It will be interesting to see how the new design pans out. The last time Apple changed the front design significantly was with the iPhone X, when the company introduced the wide notch.

The other two models, including the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max, are expected to include the same wide notch like the iPhone 13 series. Rumours suggest that the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max will include a 6.1-inch screen, which is similar to that of the iPhone 13 model.

When will the iPhone 14 series launch?

Apple ideally launches its flagship iPhone around September and it is likely to try and maintain the timeline for the iPhone 14 series as well. Some reports, however, suggest that there could be some delay in the launch due to rising COVID cases in China. Apple suppliers, though, are reportedly ramping up production and making up for the delay as factories were under lockdown amid rising coronavirus cases in China.