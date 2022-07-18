iPhone 14 Pro Max design leaks again, shows dual pill-shaped camera module

iPhone 14 series is expected to go official later this year. If rumours and leaks are considered, the iPhone 14 series will launch in the month of September. A recent leak revealed that the upcoming iPhone series will go official on September 13, but Apple hasn't revealed any details officially yet. This year, the tech giant is tipped to launch four models iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Over the last few months, rumours and leaks have revealed several details about the iPhone 14 series. One of the latest leaks shows the iPhone 14 Pro Max's dummy unit revealing the overall design of the upcoming smartphone. Photos of the iPhone 14 Pro Max dummy unit were posted on Twitter by a user with username @duanrui1205.

The dummy unit shows that the iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with a pill-shaped design, and there are two holes there. It is said that one is for the front camera and the second one is for face ID support. The rear panel shows three camera lens coupled with an LED flash. Rumours suggest that the Pro models this year will come with a 48-megapixel primary camera, which the vanilla model and the iPhone 14 Max will miss out on.

In addition to the camera, there will be a lot of differences between the iPhone 14 Pro models and the non-Pro models this year. It is said that the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be powered by 16 Bionic chipset, which is Apple's latest chip. The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max are expected to come packed with A15 Bionic chipset. Reports suggest that the A16 Bionic chipset will just be a very minor upgrade over the A15 chip, which powers the entire iPhone 13 lineup.