iPhone 14 Pro Max likely to ditch the wide notch, here is what it may look like

Apple's latest iPhone model, the iPhone 13 series, is selling at discounted prices across various e-commerce platforms even before the successor, the iPhone 14 series, can launch. The upcoming iPhone model is expected to hit the market this fall, which is around September and October this year. The exact launch date is yet to be revealed.

As usual, ahead of the launch, a lot about the iPhone 14 series had been leaked, including the design. The latest leak shows alleged detailed schematics of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which reveals what the upcoming iPhone may look like. And it is not going to look anything like the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 Pro Max design leak

The schematics show that the iPhone 14 Pro Max will ditch the wide notch, finally, for a pill-shaped notch. As per the leak, the pill-shaped notch will include the front camera sensor coupled with Face ID support, which will sit separately from the camera notch. So, there are going to be two cutouts, one in the shape of a pill and the other will look more like a regular punch hole.

The leak also reveals that the upcoming iPhone model will sport 1.95mm thin bezels, which are significantly thinner than the 2.42mm bezels on the 13 Pro Max. This would lead to an increase in the screen-to-body ratio for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Considering the leaks and rumours circulating on the internet, it will not be wrong to say that the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the much-awaited refresh in terms of design, something that all Apple fans have been waiting for the last few years.

Apple moved to the boxy design from curves with the iPhone 12 and the same design scheme was followed for the iPhone 13 phones as well. Though Apple is likely to retain the boxy pattern for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the front design will see a major revamp, something that hasn't changed much since the iPhone X.

In addition to the front design, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is likely to bring changes to the rear panel as well. The rear camera bump is likely to be slightly thicker when compared to the predecessor and that's primarily because the phone is likely to use a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor instead of the usual 12-megapixel sensor.

The upcoming iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to use Apple's next-generation chipset, A16 Bionic SoC. The current iPhone models are powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, which also powers the recently announced affordable iPhone Se 2022 edition.

ALSO READ | Nokia Android 11 updates are great but it needs better phones now

ALSO READ | Apple iPhone subscription leaked price suggests it may cost you more than upfront payment

ALSO READ | Oppo to bring its fast charging tech to cars, mobile accessories, and public spaces