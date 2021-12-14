iPhone 14 Pro may come with a 48-megapixel camera, 8GB of RAM

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could pack the biggest camera upgrade yet if a new report is to be believed. And, more importantly, the upgrade could also include the biggest RAM onboard the upcoming iPhones. Unlike several reports from earlier this year that claimed Apple might cut down the number of iPhones, a new report suggests that Apple will indeed launch four new iPhone models in the second half of 2022 without the mini model.

The latest claims come from courtesy analyst Jeff Pu (via MacRumors). As per the analyst, Apple may launch four models, namely iPhone 14 with a 6.1-inch display, iPhone 14 Max with a 6.7-inch display, iPhone 14 Pro with a 6.1-inch display, and iPhone 14 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display.

In a note by the analyst Pu with Haitong International Securities, Apple may finally upgrade the cameras on its Pro models, which is said to include a 48-megapixel primary wide-angle camera. While it is being said that Apple may continue to include three cameras at the back, it's just that the primary sensor will be upgraded, as per the latest info.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models are said to come with the same 12-megapixel ultrawide and telephoto sensors, while the primary sensor will be upgraded to a 48-megapixel.

The next major upgrade is said to be under the hood. Apple's next iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may come with 8GB of RAM, a bump from 6GB of RAM on the current iPhone 13 Pro models. While analyst Pu suggests that all four iPhone models may get a 120Hz ProMotion display, but that seems too good to be true considering Apple's strategy. A report from September claimed that Apple's regular iPhone 14 and the all-new iPhone 14 Max may still use the 60Hz display, while the Pro models may get 120Hz display support.

Based on preliminary leaks, Apple's iPhone 14 Pro may come with a 6.1-inch OLED display with 1170x2532 pixels screen resolution and 120Hz ProMotion display. The storage models may include 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options on the iPhone 14 Pro models. Going by Apple's chipset cycle, the iPhone 14 series should be powered by the company's new A16 Bionic chipset.

Apple is expected to launch the next set of iPhones in September 2022.