iPhone 14 Pro may ditch the 12-megapixel camera, come with 48-megapixel camera instead

We are still far far away from the launch of the iPhone 14 series but updates about the devices keep popping up time and again. Previously, there was a lot of chatter around the pill-shaped cutout on the front of the iPhone 14, but now a new rumour about the camera of the smartphone is doing the rounds. It is being speculated that the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models will feature 48-megapixel camera sensors instead of 12-megapixel cameras. It would be a huge step-up over the iPhone 13 Pro model that has a 12-megapixel sensor.

According to Taiwanese research firmTrendForce, iPhone 14 Pro models will come with a 48-megapixel primary camera."A 48 million pixel primary camera is expected to be introduced to the iPhone 14 Pro series (tentative name) that Apple will release this year, further reducing 12 million pixel products to a 15% share in 2022," the report said.

This isn't the first time a rumour about iPhone 14 is doing the rounds. Earlier, it was predicted by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that the iPhone 14 Pro model would feature a 48-megapixel sensor. He also predicted that the camera would support 8K video recording. However, only the top-end models will feature 48-megapixel cameras and the base models will stick to 12-megapixels.

Apple is expected to launch the four new iPhone models in September. This year, the iPhones would come in different sizes including a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Pro and the Pro Max models are set to come with 48-megapixel cameras.

The iPhone 14 will be powered by Apple's next-gen A16 Bionic chipset. Some reports also suggest that the processor is based on a 4nm manufacturing process, while some reports have suggested that it will be based on a 3nm manufacturing process. It has been previously reported by TheElec that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with 6.6-inch and 6.7-inch panels. The iPhone 14 Pro will be offered with 8GB RAM models, which will be a step-up from the 6GB RAM on the iPhone 13 Pro.

The iPhone 13 is currently the best selling phone in the entire iPhone 13 line-up. The smartphone is priced at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB variant, which is the base variant and Rs 89,990 for the 256GB variant.