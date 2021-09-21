iPhone 14 Pro may finally ditch the notch, in-display Touch ID off until 2023

iPhone 13 launch did not happen when the first rumour about the iPhone 14 arrived. Because it is too far, there is a little doubt whether the rumour will be true because Apple recently proved it can outsmart leaks. Now, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted what next year's iPhone will be like, and he is of the opinion that the Pro models of the iPhone 14 will ditch the notch for good. Instead, Apple is likely to introduce a punch-hole design on the display.

In his note, spotted by 9to5Mac, Kuo said the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may bear a punch-hole for the first time on an iPhone. With this, Kuo has also corroborated what tipster Jon Prosser claimed in his recent iPhone 14 leak. Prosser shared some very early iPhone 14 renders, showing a punch-hole display, instead of the conventional notch that Apple introduced with the iPhone X, and only recently changed it to look smaller on the iPhone 13 series.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may also come with 48-megapixel wide cameras on the back. This is a drastic jump from the existing 12-megapixel cameras on the iPhone. Apple recently announced features such as Cinematic Mode and ProRes for the iPhone 13, and these features are possible with the 12-megapixel cameras. That is why I am not sure what Apple would achieve with 48-megapixel cameras, because it clearly does not indulge in gimmicks much.

Kuo also said that the first in-display Touch ID is not coming before 2023. That is a delay of one year to his previous prediction that said that the iPhone 14 would bring Touch ID back but under the display. That was because of the notch -- or the lack of it -- on the iPhone 14. The notch houses the necessary sensors that work in tandem with each other to make Face ID work. A punch-hole would not have room for these sensors, so Face ID would not make sense. So, Apple will switch to Touch ID next year, which is what he previously said.

Apple's foldable iPhone is further off, with a projection of 2024 now. Previously, Kuo said that the first foldable iPhone would arrive in the year 2023, but there is some delay to Apple's plans to finally show off its take on foldable devices. Kuo also said that Apple may soon launch a 5G version of the iPhone SE next year. There is also a chance that next year's iPhone 14 series may come with a non-Pro iPhone 14 with a 6.7-inch screen but without the extra features that Pro models usually come with. This iPhone 14 series model is also likely to be more expensive than the regular one.