iPhone 14 Pro may pack the biggest camera upgrade we have been waiting for

Building on previous rumours, a new report once again speculates that this year's flagship iPhone will come with a 48-megapixel main camera lens. The report reiterates that Apple may finally be getting into the megapixel wars with the iPhone 14 series phones.

The speculation this time comes from TrendForce and adds on to the previous rumours of Apple going for a higher megapixel count on the iPhone. The possibility was first fueled by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who hinted at it in an investor note late in December 2021.

If it turns out to be true, this will be the third time that Apple will have upgraded the megapixel count in iPhone cameras. The last such upgrade was seen with the iPhone 6S, which brought on the 12-megapixel camera lenses to the series. To date, the flagship iPhones, including the latest iPhone 13 Pro Max, use the 12-megapixel lens as the primary one on their camera.

The upgrade would let Apple compete with the string of Android phones that promise a better resolution through their higher megapixel camera lenses. While some enjoy the top spots in the list of best smartphone cameras in the world, Apple has largely managed to be among the best without going for a higher megapixel count till now.

Apple's argument against such higher megapixel lenses had been the increased noise that they bring, especially distorting low-light images. Though we have seen other OEMs battle that out easily, bringing razor-sharp low light photos even while using over 100-megapixel lenses in their modules.

Apple seems to be gearing up for the same now. With a higher megapixel count, iPhone cameras in the future may allow much more detail within the photos clicked through them, especially when these images are enlarged for any purpose. In addition, it may also allow Apple to offer 8k video recording on iPhone 14.

Of course, the 48-megapixel lens, if Apple goes for it, can be expected to be an exclusive feature for the Pro models of the iPhone 14. With that, we can be assured of a new era of iPhone cameras, one that promises detailed images like never before, new video recording features and pixel binning for low light photos. All in all, a camera that will easily trump the one we see in the iPhone 13, if not any other.