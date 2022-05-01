iPhone 14 Pro new leaks: Pill-shaped notch, golden colour, price, and more

There are still four to five months to go for Apple to release its next generation iPhones, mostly dubbed the iPhone 14 series. Though the US-based tech giant hasn't revealed anything about the iPhone 14 series, rumours and leaks have detailed the new design, change in price strategy, improvements in camera and battery, and much more.

Apple usually launches a flagship iPhone series around September every year. The same is going to happen for the iPhone 13 successor as well. The iPhone 14 series is tipped to launch in the second week of September and release in the third week. The dates are still not available.

This year too, Apple is expected to release four new iPhone models, but not the successor to last year's models. The company is said to ditch the mini this year due to lesser demand. The iPhone 13 mini is reportedly impacting the sales of iPhone SE (2022), which launched earlier this year.

Four iPhone models that Apple is likely to release this year include the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 Pro series leaks

Several details about the iPhone 14 series have already leaked online. A few fresh sets of leaks and reports have revealed some new details about the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models. Take a look.

Apple has been playing with funky colours for iPhones for the last several years. As per a new report, the iPhone 14 Pro models, including the Pro and the Pro Max, are going to come in a new gold colour. Pigtou.com shows the render of the golden iPhone and it looks more vibrant than the colours of the iPhone 13 Pro series. The iPhone 13 Pro comes in Sierra Blue, Alpine Green, Graphite, Gold, and Silver.

Some of the latest leaks also reveal that the iPhone 14 Pro will come packed with a pill and hole design. The phone is tipped to include a pill shaped cutout and hole for FaceID sensor and selfie camera. As a result, the iPhone Pro models are also said to feature slimmer bezels when compared to the predecessor. The standard iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max are likely to continue to feature a wide notch like the predecessor. Apple first introduced the notched design with the iPhone X.

Apple reportedly recently sealed a deal with BOE to manufacture screens for the iPhone 14 series, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The deal has reportedly been signed at USD 7.75 million. BOE is said to manufacture 25 per cent of the OLED displays for the iPhone 14 series.

Rumours and leaks have also revealed the screen sizes of the iPhone 14 models. As per reports, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will feature a 6.1-inch screen, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a 6.7-inch panel with a pill-shaped and wide notch cutout.

Expected price in India

Ahead of the official launch, the tentative pricing of the iPhone 14 series has been leaked. As far as rumours and leaks are concerned, the iPhone 14 Max will be around $200 cheaper than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Max, which will replace the mini, is expected to be priced around $999. The iPhone 14 Pro is likely to be priced as much as $1099, while the Pro Max will go up to $1199. The iPhone 14 is expected to be $100 cheaper than the Max, around $799.