iPhone 14 Pro not available in stores, waiting time increases by 25 days due to delay in production 

Apple iPhone 14 Pro is reportedly running out of stock in stores across the globe. Many buyers have reported that the phone is not available even in the official Apple stores. As per market analysts, the demand for the iPhone 14 Pro models has exceeded its capacity to produce the handsets. In the US, the waiting time for the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max has risen by 25 days.

As per Apple Insider, analyst David Vogt from investment bank UBS studied the wait time of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max using data that tracks iPhone availability across 30 countries. UBS tracker revealed that the wait time for the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max has increased by 5 to 25 days each.

Previously, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State For Electronics and IT, said that he spoke to Apple regarding an iPhone 14 Pro shortage in stores in Delhi. He also revealed that Apple is addressing the supply constraints.

In a tweet he said, "I have spoken with Apple and they have said while iPhone14 demand is also being met with India production, the iPhone14 pro demand has surged and is facing supply constraints which they are addressing," he tweeted.

"Private sales are probably "alternate" supply channels," he added.

Notably, with three suppliers in India, Apple manufactures the iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and the iPhone 11 in the country. The iPhone 14 has also been added to the list. As per Bloomberg News, Apple's Taiwanese contract manufacturer Pegatron Corp has begun assembling the iPhone 14 in India. The Pro models, on the other hand, are all imported.

In related news, Apple is reportedly planning to shift out the production hubs from China because of the ongoing trade war between Washington and Beijing. However, one reason why it may not be so easy to shift production out of China is that the majority of iPhone components are built in the country, as per Counterpoint senior analyst Ivan Lam said.