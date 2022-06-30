iPhone 14 Pro, OnePlus 10T, Xiaomi 12S and other flagship smartphones launching in 2022

The first half of 2022 has already witnessed the launch of multiple flagship smartphones from the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme, Vivo, iQOO and others. Android smartphone manufacturers launched their high-end flagship smartphones across different price points. With the new Qualcomm and MediaTek flagship SoCs launched, smartphone manufacturers are set to launch more premium smartphones later this year.

Not to forget Apple, who will launch the iPhone 14 series with the new A16 Bionic chipset. We already know a few flagship smartphones that are rumoured or confirmed to launch in the second half of 2022. Here is a list of premium and flagship smartphones that are slated to launch later this year.

Xiaomi 12S series

The Xiaomi 12S launch event will be hosted on July 4. The company will launch three premium smartphones, namely the Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro and 12S Ultra. The Xiaomi 12S series will feature Leica-tuned camera sensors. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is also confirmed to feature a 1-inch Sony IMX989 main camera.

All three Xiaomi smartphones will feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The Xiaomi 12S Pro is also rumoured to launch with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. All three phones are expected to feature a 120Hz AMOLED display.

iPhone 14 series

Apple will launch four new iPhone 14 models this year. The iPhone 14 will be accompanied by a bigger iPhone 14 Max. Both non-Pro iPhone 14 models will have an iPhone 13 design and feature the same A15 Bionic chip. There will be a dual-camera setup on the back as well.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are set to get major upgrades this. Apple will replace the wide notch with a hole punch and a pill-shaped cutout for the front camera and Face ID sensors. The Pro models will also have a new 48MP triple-camera setup and the new A16 Bionic chip.

In case you are wondering, there is no iPhone 14 mini launching this year, according to the rumour mill. The Apple event for the iPhone 14 launch is rumoured to be hosted on September 13.

OnePlus 10T 5G

OnePlus 10T 5G will launch as a new premium smartphone in the 10 series. The device will sit between the OnePlus 10R and the OnePlus 10 Pro. According to the leaked specs, the 10T 5G will sport a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 50MP triple-camera setup. The OnePlus 10T 5G will not have the Hasselblad branding or the iconic OnePlus alert slider.

The device's design is similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G minus the curved display. It will pack a 4800 mAh battery and support 150W fast charging as well. The OnePlus 10T 5G will launch later this year in India. The company has not announced the OnePlus 10T 5G launch date at the time of writing this.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Codenamed Frontier, the Edge 30 Ultra will feature a 200MP triple-camera setup on the back. It will also feature the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and 125W fast charging support. The phone could pack a 5000 mAh battery, a 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and a 60MP front camera.

The Edge 30 Ultra will launch in China in July 2022.

iQOO 9T

The iQOO 9T will be a mid-cycle refresh in the iQOO 9 series. The device will sit between the iQOO 9 and the iQOO 9 Pro. Some key details of the iQOO 9 have leaked online. According to the leaked iQOO 9T specifications, the phone will feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, 120W fast charging support, etc.

The iQOO 9T India launch date has been not announced yet. We can expect the phone to launch in July.