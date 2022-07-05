iPhone 14 Pro price tipped ahead of launch, may cost much more than iPhone 13 Pro

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to get big updates this year. In Apple's language, more could mean a bigger price tag. Ahead of the two models' official confirmation, leakster Anthony (TheGalox on Twitter) claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max would cost $1,099 and $1,199, respectively. To give you a perspective, the two models in the US launched at $999 and $1,099, respectively.

If the leak is accurate, it essentially means that newer iPhone Pro models will be $100 (roughly Rs 8,000) costlier than last year. It could also mean the two models will be much more expensive in India. To recall, the iPhone 13 Pro launched with a starting price tag of Rs 1,19,900, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max debuted at Rs 1,29,900.

The hike in this price tag isn't exactly surprising given the lingering global chipset shortage problem and rising inflation. Even in India, some devices are seeing a price hike as the cost of manufacturing remains high. Recently, Apple hiked the price of the iPhone 13 series in Japan.

Meanwhile, the leak also tips off some specifications of the iPhone 14 Pro models, which include an A16 Bionic chipset, 120Hz AMOLED display, a 48-megapixel primary camera with two 12-megapixel sensors, and face ID. The phone is also said to get an Always-on-display (AOD) feature, which a Bloomberg report also recently corroborated. In terms of battery, the two models will reportedly pack a 3,200mAh unit and 4,323mAh unit, respectively.

Other leaks suggest that the iPhone 14 lineup will ditch the mini model this year and will include a Max variant. The phone may be called iPhone 14 Plus. This new model will essentially come with a big 6.7-inch display without the big price tag that iPhone Pro Max models usually carry. Apple is yet to confirm all these details, and readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.