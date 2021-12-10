iPhone 14 Pro: Specs, design, features, release date, India price, and what we know so far

Soon after the launch of the iPhone 13, the hype has shifted to the iPhone 14. We have already seen a bunch of leaks around the next-gen iPhones, even though we are several months away from the launch. The previously leaked renders hinted towards a notch-less design, and now there's another to back the leak. As per the report, we will see a punch-hole design on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The report adds that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with 6.06-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively.

Another report states that Pro models will drop the lightning port and incorporate a Type-C port. Along with that, Apple may get rid of the huge camera bump and include 48-megapixel primary sensors. The brand is supposed to have a major focus on the Pro models this year. So keep reading to find out everything we know about iPhone 14 Pro so far.

iPhone 14 Pro: Specs and features

We had our first possible sneak peek at the iPhone 14 a week ahead of the iPhone 13 launch in September. Since then, there have been multiple iPhone 14 leaks. While the iPhone 13 brought minor upgrades over the iPhone 12 series, with the iPhone 14, we could be in for one of the biggest iPhone upgrades, especially on the Pro models.

In a more recent leak from Elec, display details of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have been revealed. According to the report, the two smartphones will feature a punch-hole display. The report adds that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will sport 6.06-inch and 6.7-inch panels. These 120Hz refresh rate OLED panels reported to come from LG will feature a punch-hole design, something that has never been seen on an Apple phone.

There have been multiple iPhone 14 leaks since the design was first revealed by tipster Jon Prosser ahead of the iPhone 13 launch. According to this, the smartphone will switch to a notch-less design. Renders also hint towards the removal of the notch, which a punch-hole camera could now replace.

iPhone 14 Pro render, Photo- Jon Prosser

--The iPhone 14 was seen in a design reminiscent of the iPhone 4 in Jon Prosser's video. The device has flat sides with rounded volume and mute buttons. It is expected that the sides will be made out of titanium while the rear will have a glass finish. The rear panel is expected to be completely flat with no camera bump. Prosser says that Apple will compensate for the camera bump by making the iPhone 14 thicker.

It is reported that Apple may drop the lightning port on the upcoming iPhone 14. The lightning port is likely to be replaced by a Type-C port. The report from "idropnews" suggested the feature to be exclusive to the Pro models. iPhones have been long rumoured to make this move, but it's still uncertain if we will see the change on the next-gen iPhones.

The iPhone 14 Pro may also get an in-display fingerprint scanner. The feature was tipped for the iPhone 13, but it didn't appear. So it's possible that the feature could trickle down to the iPhone 14. Apple has relied on the Face-ID tech since 2017, which can be inconsistent at times. Hence, the inclusion of this tech will be beneficial in improving the overall authentication system on iPhones.

The iPhones get an improved chipset every year. Thus it's easy to presume that we will see a new chipset on the rumoured iPhone 14 too. There are conflicting reports about the manufacturing process of the next-generation chipset. Some reports claim it will be based on a 4nm manufacturing process, while others mention a 3nm manufacturing process.

Reports also emerged stating that TSMC is building a 4nm chipset for the upcoming iPhones. Soon after which we learnt that TSMC is having problems manufacturing small chips. Thus it is possible that Apple may continue with the 5nm manufacturing process for the upcoming models.

The iPhone 13 Pro has set yet another benchmark in smartphone photography and videography. And Apple has even bigger plans for its upcoming flagships. A fresh report from Elec states that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will get higher resolution 48-megapixel front cameras. Besides this, Apple is also expected to upgrade the 12-megapixel primary lens to a 48-megapixel main lens on the iPhone 14 Pro. This sensor may be capable of recording 8K videos.

It's too early to confirm any of these details, so we suggest you take the information provided above with a pinch of salt.

iPhone 14 Pro launch

Apple has been highly consistent with iPhones launches. The latest iPhone 13 was launched on September 14 this year, around its usual launch timeline. So, we can expect to see the iPhone 14 Pro along with other models around the same time next year.

iPhone 14 India price (expected)

At the moment, there's no information about the pricing of the iPhone 14 Pro. But we are guessing that the price will remain static for the upcoming model. For reference, the base variant of the iPhone 13 Pro with 128GB of storage has been introduced at Rs 1,19,990, which is the same as the launch price of the iPhone 12 Pro.