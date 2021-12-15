iPhone 14 Pro: Specs, features, camera, price, and what we know so far

The iPhone 13 launch took place just a few months ago and, to our surprise, there are already a plethora of leaks around the iPhone 14 series. We have already had a peek at the design of the iPhone 14 and now key specs of the phones have begun to appear. In the most recent leak, it is said that iPhone 14 Pro will feature a higher resolution 48-megapixel primary camera up from the 12-megapixel lens. Along with that, it will sport a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor and another 12-megapixel telephoto lens. The leak added that iPhone 14 Pro will be offered with 8GB of RAM.

Through another recent leak, we learnt that the Pro models will come in a punch-hole design. It further mentioned that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with 6.06-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively. The addition of a punch-hole camera hints towards the removal of the notch. We have seen a similar design in renders before. So there's a possibility that we will see a notch-less iPhone this year.

Reports also state that the Pro models will drop the lighting port and incorporate a Type-C port. Besides this, Apple may get rid of the huge camera bump. There's more that we have learnt about the iPhone 14 Pro, so keep reading to find out everything we know so far.

iPhone 14 Pro: specs and features

Apple is tipped to have a major focus on the Pro models next year. In that respect, multiple developments have been revealed in the leaks. A new report from analyst Jeff Pu states that the iPhone 14 Pro will be equipped with a 48-megapixel main camera. The main sensor is expected to be accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. This report corroborates with the one from analyst Ming Chi Kuo which talked about a 48-megapixel camera with 8K video recording on the Pro models.



Jeff adds that iPhone 14 Pro will be offered with 8GB RAM models, which will be a step-up from the 6GB RAM (as per benchmarks) on the iPhone 13 Pro.

In another recent leak from Elec, display details of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have been revealed. As per which, the two smartphones will feature a punch-hole display. The report adds that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will sport 6.06-inch and 6.7-inch panels. These 120Hz OLED panels reported to come from LG will feature a punch-hole design, something that has never been seen on an Apple phone.

On the iPhone 13, Apple downsized the notch cut-out. For the next year, it is supposed to make even bigger changes. These design changes were showcased in renders by Jon Prosser, which came just ahead of the iPhone 13 launch. The renders revealed the alleged iPhone 14 Pro in a notch-less design. Instead of the notch, it had a centred punch-hole camera.

iPhone 14 Pro render, Photo- Jon Prosser



Besides this, it had flat sides with rounded volume and mute buttons. The sides were said to be made out of titanium while the rear with glass. Surprisingly, there was no camera bump. Prosser says that Apple will compensate for the camera bump by making the iPhone 14 Pro thicker.

It is reported that Apple may drop the lighting port on the upcoming iPhone 14. The lighting port is likely to be replaced by a Type-C port. The report from "idropnews" suggested the feature to be exclusive to the Pro models. iPhones have been long rumoured to make this move, but it's still uncertain if we will see the change on the next-gen iPhones.

The iPhone 14 Pro may also get an in-display fingerprint scanner. The feature was tipped for the iPhone 13, but it didn't appear. So it's possible that the feature could trickle down to the iPhone 14.

Apple has relied on Face-ID tech since 2017, which can be inconsistent at times. Thus, inclusion of this tech will be beneficial in improving the overall authentication system on iPhones.

iPhones get an improved chipset every year. Thus, it's easy to presume that we will see a new chipset on the rumoured iPhone 14 too. There are conflicting reports about the manufacturing process of the next-generation chipset. Some reports claim it will be based on a 4nm manufacturing process, while others mention a 3nm manufacturing process.

It's also possible that Apple may stick to the 5nm manufacturing process as TSMC was reported to be facing problems manufacturing small chips.

iPhone 14 Pro launch

Apple has been highly consistent with iPhone launches. The latest iPhone 13 was launched on September 14 this year, around its usual launch timeline. So, we can expect to see the iPhone 14 Pro along with other models around the same time next year.

iPhone 14 India price (expected)

At the moment, there's no information about the pricing of the iPhone 14 Pro. But we are guessing that the price will remain static for the upcoming model. For reference, the base variant of the iPhone 13 Pro with 128GB of storage has been introduced at Rs 1,19,990, which is the same as the launch price of the iPhone 12 Pro.