iPhone 14 Pro: Specs, features, design, launch date, India price, and all that we know so far

The iPhone 14 Pro is one of the most anticipated devices for next year. Although we are several months away from the launch, frequent leaks have helped us gain plenty of information about the rumoured device. In the most recent development, it has been found that the device will feature a 120Hz LTPO punch-hole display from Samsung and LG. References for the inclusion of a punch-hole display have been found in the past. So, there might be something to claim here.

It is also rumoured that Apple may switch to a 48-megapixel primary camera up from the 12-megapixel primary lens it has been using for years now. There's a possibility that the change will be valid for just the Pro models. Other than that, the iPhone 14 Pro is expected to see big design changes. The significant ones may include the removal of the notch and the huge camera bump on the rear. We will talk about all these developments and further in the article, so keep reading to find out all the details.

iPhone 14 Pro: Specs and features

--The iPhone 14 Pro is suggested to be the iPhone users have been waiting for years. Right from the design to the hardware, there are going to be some major changes if the leaks are true. We had our first look at the alleged iPhone 14 a week ahead of the iPhone 13 event. And since then there have been multiple leaks corroborating the same.

--Building on that, a new report from Korean website Elec states that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature hole-punched LTPO OLED displays made by Samsung and LG. The report adds that the panels for iPhone 14 Pro will come from Samsung. Whereas, ones for the larger iPhone 14 Pro Max will be shared by LG and Samsung.

iPhone 14 Pro render

--The report adds further weight to the rumour that hinted towards the inclusion of punch-hole displays on the upcoming Pro models. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was the first to report the change in March this year, post which multiple leaks appeared suggesting the removal of the notch.

--In one of the leaks, tipster Jon Prosser showcased the complete design of the iPhone 14. The device appeared with minimal bezels in the renders and a centred punch-hole camera. While on the rear, it was seen with a camera module that sat flush with the rear panel. Prosser believes that Apple will make the iPhone 14 Pro thicker in order to make the change possible. Besides this, it had flat sides with rounded volume and mute buttons. The sides were said to be made out of titanium and the rear with glass.

--The rumoured design appears to be a mix of iPhone 4s from 2011 and the current-gen iPhone 13 Pro. If this is what the iPhone 14 Pro looks like, Apple is going to sell a lot of them just for its design.

--Further ahead, Apple is tipped to incorporate a 48-megapixel primary camera on the iPhone 14 Pro. The report comes from Kuo, which states the change will take place next year. He adds that the primary sensor will output 12-megapixel pixel binned shots, but Apple may add a dedicated 48-megapixel mode to capture high-resolution pictures.

iPhone 14 Pro, Photo- Jon Prosser and Ian Zelbo

--Another report from Elec states that iPhone 14 Pro will be equipped with a 6.1-inch display. This is likely to be a 120Hz LTPO panel. It was also reported that the primary 48-megapixel lens on the iPhone 14 Pro would be accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. Moreover, we may see 8K video recording support on this device.

--We have also learned that iPhone 14 Pro may get a USB Type-C port instead of a lightning port. Along with that, it may bring the in-display fingerprint tech. Both these features have been in the air for a long, so it is to be seen if these finally make way on the iPhone 14 Pro.

--Apple upgrades the chipset on the iPhone every year. So, it's pretty obvious that we will see a new chipset on the rumoured iPhone 14 Pro too. The next-gen iPhone may ship with the A16 Bionic chipset. Leaks suggest that the chipset could be based on a 4nm or 3nm manufacturing process. Whatever be the case, improvements in performance and efficiency are almost certain.

iPhone 14 Pro launch

Apple has been quite consistent with iPhone launches. To recall, the latest iPhone 13 was launched on September 14 this year, around its usual launch timeline. Thus, we can expect to see the iPhone 14 Pro along with other models in September next year.

iPhone 14 India price (expected)

Currently, there's no information about the pricing of the iPhone 14 Pro. However, we can expect the price to remain static for the upcoming model based on previous pricing trends. For reference, the base variant of the iPhone 13 Pro with 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 1,19,990, which is the same as the launch price of the iPhone 12 Pro.