iPhone 14 Pro to feature A16 Bionic based on TSMC's 5nm process, claims analyst Kuo

Apple iPhone 14 series is expected to launch in September 2022. The company will launch four new iPhone 14 models, namely the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Pro models are said to get some major upgrades, both in terms of design and internals. A new leak by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reveals some more details about the iPhone 14 performance unit.

Kuo claims that the iPhone 14 Pro models will come with an A16 Bionic chip under the hood. While this is no surprise, the analyst reveals that the Apple silicon will be based on a 5nm process. The same technology was used in the iPhone 13 Pro models. It will be based on TSMC's 5nm process.

Furthermore, Kuo states that the A16 Bionic will be based on the N5P logic node, which was used for manufacturing the A15 Bionic. However, Apple will go ahead and call it the A16 Bionic chip for marketing purposes.

While the difference is not expected to be much, Kuo states that the A16 Bionic will have some performance and efficiency improvements over the A15 Bionic. The non-Pro iPhone 14 models will offer an A15 Bionic chipset under the hood.

Some other iPhone 14 Pro specifications have leaked in the past. Apple is rumoured to offer a 48MP triple-camera setup with a LiDAR sensor on the Pro models. The sensor size is said to be 57 per cent bigger than the iPhone 13 Pro camera models.

The Pro models will also get a hole punch and a pill-shaped cutout at the top centre instead of a wide notch. The standard iPhone 14 models will continue to sport the 20 per cent smaller notch which is found on the iPhone 13 series.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series in September. As per the rumour mill's recent update, the iPhone 14 launch date is September 13. At the Apple event, we might see some more products launching alongside, including the Apple Watch Series 8.